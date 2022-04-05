Emerging TechnologyInvesting News

OpenText Business Network to empower global investment services provider to enrich client experience with customized reporting capabilities

OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), and MUFG Global Securities Lending Solutions Group (GSLS) announced today that they are partnering to deliver enhanced service to business customers through improved digital experience and highly customized reporting capabilities.

GSLS is committed to providing customers with access to highly personalized digital solutions to meet each client's unique reporting requirements. By leveraging OpenText Business Network's suite of cloud-based solutions, information management is helping GSLS to deliver more to their customers. Utilizing OpenText STP Financial Hub and Managed Services, the GSLS Group will have access to more efficient file management, multi-channel reporting and a robust distribution service to deliver time-sensitive data to clients across multiple format methods including Secure File Transfer Protocol (SFTP) and email.

"Expanding our partnership with OpenText will be a great complement to our suite of proprietary and partner technology, which together provide a broad set of reports for our clients," said Tim Smollen , Global Head of GSLS. "Our priority is to provide market-leading flexibility and transparency for clients. Leveraging OpenText's expertise in the creation and distribution of customized client reporting and data enables us to offer our current and prospective customers a differentiated and cutting-edge experience."

"To grow their securities lending business, GSLS strives to provide each of its clients with 'gold standard' customized reporting," said Kristina Lengyel EVP, Customer Solutions Cloud Services, OpenText. "At OpenText, we are in the business of creating innovative ways to help our customers stay competitive. We are proud to partner with MUFG's GSLS Group to provide a comprehensive solution that helps them to simplify complex information gathering, storage, security and analytics, and equips the team with a digitized and highly managed service that enables them to meet their clients' evolving needs."

To learn more about OpenText's suite of financial and managed services visit: businessnetwork.opentext.com .

About MUFG

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) is one of the world's leading financial groups. Headquartered in Tokyo and with over 360 years of history, MUFG has a global network with approximately 2,500 locations in more than 50 countries. The Group has about 170,000 employees and offers services including commercial banking, trust banking, securities, credit cards, consumer finance, asset management, and leasing. The Group aims to "be the world's most trusted financial group" through close collaboration among our operating companies and flexibly respond to all of the financial needs of our customers, serving society, and fostering shared and sustainable growth for a better world. MUFG's shares trade on the Tokyo , Nagoya , and New York stock exchanges. For more information, visit https://www.mufg.jp/english .

About OpenText

OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, powered by OpenText Cloud Editions. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) visit opentext.com

