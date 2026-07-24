Opawica Explorations Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement for Aggregate Proceeds of CAD $1,500,000

(TheNewswire)
24th July 2025 TheNewswire - Vancouver, Canada – Opawica Explorations Inc. (the "Company" or "Opawica") (TSXV: OPW,OTC:OPWEF) (OTCQB: OPWEF), a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on precious and base metal projects, is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement of up to 15,000,000 units (the "Units") of the Company at a price of $0.10 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1,500,000 (the "Offering").
Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one-half of one share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"), with each whole Warrant exercisable to purchase one common share at an exercise price of $0.20 per Warrant share at any time up to 24 months following the closing of the Offering. The Company also maintains a warrant acceleration option allowing Opawica to accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants if the daily trading price of the common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange is greater than $0.30 per common share for the preceding 10 consecutive trading days.
The Company intends to pay finders fees in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. Closing of the Offering is subject to certain conditions, including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.
The Company intends to use the net proceeds to drill new high priority drill targets at its Arrowhead property, general working capital and market awareness.
All securities issued under the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.
The securities referred to in this news release have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, unless an exemption from such registration is available. This news release does not constitute an offer for sale of securities for sale, nor a solicitation for offers to buy any securities. Any public offering of securities in the United States must be made by means of a prospectus containing detailed information about the company and management, as well as financial statements. "United States" and "U.S. person" have the respective meanings assigned in Regulation S under the U.S Securities Act.
About Opawica Explorations Inc.
Opawica Explorations Inc. is a junior Canadian exploration company with a strong portfolio of precious and base metal properties within the Rouyn-Noranda region of the Abitibi Gold Belt in Québec. The Company's management has a great track record in discovering and developing successful exploration projects. The Company's objective is to increase shareholder value through the development of exploration properties using cost effective exploration practices, acquiring further exploration properties, and seeking partnerships by either joint venture or sale with industry leaders.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:
Blake Morgan
President and Chief Executive Officer
Opawica Explorations Inc.
Telephone: 236-878-4938
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this news release.
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