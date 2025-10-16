Opawica Exploration Inc Announces a Conceptual Exploration Target

(TheNewswire)
VANCOUVER, B.C. TheNewswire - October 16th, 2025 - Opawica Explorations Inc. (TSXV: OPW,OTC:OPWEF) (OTC: OPWEF) (FRA: OE5) (the "Company" or "Opawica") is pleased is exploring for a Conceptual Exploration Target at its Bazooka Property, strategically located along the world-renowned Cadillac-Larder Lake Break (CLLB) — one of the most prolific gold-bearing structures globally.
The Bazooka Property is adjacent to Yamana Gold's Wasamac Project 1 , gold resource of, and lies within a district actively explored by major producers including Agnico Eagle Mines . This region continues to demonstrate potential for great grade gold discoveries.
Exploration Target Overview
The Company is exploring for a Conceptual Exploration Target of:
10 to 40 million tonnes
Grading between 0.9 to 1.45 grams per tonne (g/t) gold
This exploration target is based on current geological understating and historical drilling, which includes 210 drill holes totalling 51,219 meters 6 . The known mineralization is hosted within a 60-meter-wide zone of quartz-carbonate-sericite and talc-chlorite schists , referred to as the Main Zone , and is spatially associated with a strongly graphitic fault marking the contact between sedimentary and ultramafic metavolcanic rocks.
The potential quantity and grade of this Exploration Target are conceptual in nature . There has not been sufficient drilling to define a mineral resource, and the current drill spacing is too limited to classify any portion of the target as an Inferred Mineral Resource. There is no certainty that further exploration will result in the delineation of a mineral resource.
Geological Highlights
The Cadillac-Larder Lake Break/Fault zone at Bazooka is characterized by a 20–60m-wide deformation corridor with intense alteration including carbonate, silica, fuchsite, and tourmaline .
Few examples of High-grade intercepts include:
77.18 g/t over 5.79m (Hole BA5 )
25.77 g/t over 7.5m (Hole BZ81-3)
5.0 g/t over 3.2m , including 9.8 g/t over 1.0m (Hole BA-03-01) 6
9.08 g/t over 2.11m , including 12.45 g/t over 1.0m (Hole BA-04-21)
11.46 g/t over 11.20m (Hole BRT-11-04)
These intercepts confirm the presence of sulphide-bearing quartz veins with visible gold, hosted within the most intensely altered zones of the Main Zone 6 .
Strategic Positioning
The Abitibi is the largest Archean greenstone belt in the world. It's roughly 150 km the Val d'Or/Rouyn-Noranda camp the second richest gold mining district in the Abitibi.
In addition, there is significant endowments of silver, copper, zinc and lesser quantities of lithium, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium and molybdenum.
Yvan Bussieres, P.Eng., OIQ #31985, is an independent qualified person for Opawica Explorations and approves the technical content of this news release. The qualified person has been unable to verify the information on the adjacent properties and the information disclosed is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the properties. Mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby and/or geologically similar properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the Company's properties
1. Yamana Gold Inc Press release January 21, 2021.
2. Falco Resources July 25, 2017 NI43-101 Proven 368,000 oz and Probable 3,247,000 oz au oz
3. Granada. NI43-101 Febuary 13, 2019 base case cut-off grade of 0.4 g/t Au, 762,000 ounces of gold (22.3 million tonnes at an average grade of 1.06 g/t Au) in the Measured and Indicated category, and 455,000 ounces of gold (6.9 million tonnes at an average grade of 2.04 g/t Au) in the Inferred category.
4. Agnico-Eagle Mines Ltd., LaRonde Division NI43-101 2005. Total proven reserves for LaRonde I and II is estimated to be 5.891 million metric tonnes grading 3.11 g/t gold for 589,738 ounces of gold, 90.8 g/t silver, 0.43% copper and 4.46% zinc whereas probable reserves are estimated at 31.044 million metric tonnes grading 4.52 g/t gold for 4,514,562 ounces of gold, 46.3 g/t silver, 0.32% copper and 2.22% zinc.
5. Yorbeau Resources Inc. NI43-101 October 2011, on the Rouyn Property, Total Measured and Indicated Resources are estimated at 247,000t at 6.08 g/t Au containing 48,300 gold ounces. Inferred Resources total 633,000 t at 7.79 g/t Au for 158,800 gold ounces
6 Company Internal Documents
About Opawica Explorations Inc.
Opawica Explorations is a Canadian resource exploration company with a strong portfolio of precious and base metal properties within the Rouyn-Noranda region of the Abitibi gold belt in Quebec. The company's management has a great record in discovering and developing successful exploration projects. The company's objective is to increase shareholder value through the development of exploration properties using cost-effective exploration practices, acquiring further exploration properties and seeking partnerships by either joint venture or sale with industry leaders.
Opawica's Bazooka properties cover seven kilometres of the prolific CLLB. The Bazooka properties are bound to the west by the Wassamac gold property, which is 100 per cent owned by Richmont Mines Inc.
Mr. Yvan Bussieres, P.Eng., is an independent contractor who has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT
Blake Morgan
President and Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: 236-878-4938
Forward-Looking Statements
