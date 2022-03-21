Life Science NewsInvesting News

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors ofAurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. for violations of the securities lawsThe investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false andor misleading statements andor failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Aurinia announced its financial results for the quarter and full ...

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors ofAurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("Aurinia" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:AUPH) for violations of the securities laws

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Aurinia announced its financial results for the quarter and full year ending December 31, 2021, with a press release issued on February 28, 2022. The Company reported a year-over-year revenue decline, and a weak sales outlook for 2022. Based on this news, shares of Aurinia dropped by 24% on the same day.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.
310-301-3335
info@schallfirm.com
www.schallfirm.com

SOURCE: The Schall Law Firm



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/693963/ONGOING-INVESTIGATION-REMINDER-The-Schall-Law-Firm-Encourages-Investors-in-Aurinia-Pharmaceuticals-Inc-with-Losses-of-100000-to-Contact-the-Firm

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE IA via QuoteMedia

Aurinia PharmaceuticalsAUP:CAAUPHBiotech Investing
AUP:CA,AUPH

AbbVie and Allergan Aesthetics to Present New Research Across Dermatology Portfolio at 2022 AAD Annual Meeting

  • Twelve abstracts and two late-breaking presentations demonstrate AbbVie and Allergan Aesthetics' shared commitment to advancing research across a spectrum of dermatologic conditions and aesthetic indications

ABBVie (NYSE: ABBV) and Allergan Aesthetics, an ABBVie company, today announced they will present 12 abstracts and two late-breaking presentations during the 2022 American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) Annual Meeting, March 25-29 in Boston . Data across ABBVie and Allergan's diversified portfolio of medical and aesthetic dermatology products underscore the companies' deep-rooted commitment to advancing science and striving to redefine the standards of patient care.

AbbVie will present new research on the efficacy, durability and safety of RINVOQ ® (upadacitinib) and SKYRIZI ® (risankizumab-rzaa). Notable data will include a post-hoc analysis from the Heads Up study evaluating the degree and distribution of skin improvement from baseline with RINVOQ versus DUPIXENT ® (dupilumab) in adults with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis. Additionally, AbbVie will present an interim analysis from the LIMMitless open-label extension trial investigating continuous SKYRIZI treatment beyond 4.5 years in adults with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, as well as new real-world findings from the CorEvitas Psoriasis Registry, including patient reported outcomes with SKYRIZI in adults with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Bristol Myers Squibb to Demonstrate the Strength of its Growing Cardiovascular Portfolio at the American College of Cardiology's 71st Annual Scientific Session

New data, including two late-breaking clinical trial presentations on mavacamten and a new analysis of the GUARD-AF study, reinforce the company's continued commitment to those living with cardiovascular disease

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced that data from its cardiovascular portfolio will be presented at the American College of Cardiology's 71st Annual Scientific Session (ACC.22), taking place in Washington, DC, and virtually, from April 2-4, 2022. Data from clinical and real-world studies will be featured, including two late-breaking clinical trial presentations from the mavacamten development program, showcasing the company's leading cardiovascular research and commitment to improving the lives of patients.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves First LAG-3-Blocking Antibody Combination, Opdualag , as Treatment for Patients with Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma

Opdualag is a first-in-class, fixed-dose dual immunotherapy combination treatment of the PD-1 inhibitor nivolumab and novel LAG-3-blocking antibody relatlimab 1

In RELATIVITY-047, Opdualag more than doubled median progression-free survival compared to nivolumab monotherapy, an established standard of care 1,2

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. Investors With Losses to Inquire About Securities Class Action Investigation - AUPH

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues its investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) resulting from allegations that Aurinia may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Aurinia securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

ONGOING INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors ofAurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("Aurinia" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:AUPH) for violations of the securities laws

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Aurinia announced its financial results for the quarter and full year ending December 31, 2021, with a press release issued on February 28, 2022. The Company reported a year-over-year revenue decline, and a weak sales outlook for 2022. Based on this news, shares of Aurinia dropped by 24% on the same day.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE IA via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

AbbVie Expands Immunology Portfolio in Canada as Health Canada approves SKYRIZI® for the Treatment of Adults with Active Psoriatic Arthritis

  • Approval supported by data from two Phase 3 studies evaluating SKYRIZI in psoriatic arthritis patients, KEEPsAKE-1 and KEEPsAKE-2 1,2
  • Psoriatic arthritis is a systemic inflammatory disease that impacts the skin and joints, affecting approximately 30 percent of patients with psoriasis 3,4,5

ABBVie (NYSE: ABBV), a research-based global biopharmaceutical company, announced Health Canada has approved SKYRIZI ® (risankizumab), for the treatment of adult patients with active psoriatic arthritis. In PsA, SKYRIZI can be used alone or in combination with a conventional non-biologic disease-modifying antirheumatic drug (cDMARD) (e.g., methotrexate).

AbbVie Canada. (CNW Group/AbbVie Canada)

"SKYRIZI receiving Notice of Compliance for the treatment of active psoriatic arthritis gives additional hope to patients.  Results from the Phase 3 clinical trial program indicate improvement in the signs and symptoms associated with this disease," said Dr. Kim Alexander Papp , MD, PhD, FRCPC, FAAD, Probity Medical Research.

"At AbbVie, we strive to transform the standard of care for immunocompromised people, and we are excited with Health Canada's approval of SKYRIZI for the treatment of adults with active psoriatic arthritis," said Tracey Ramsay , Vice President and General Manager, AbbVie Canada.

This is the second indication for SKYRIZI in Canada . In April 2019 , Health Canada approved SKYRIZI for the treatment of adult patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis who are candidates for systemic therapy or phototherapy. 6

About Psoriatic Arthritis
Psoriatic arthritis is a heterogeneous, systemic inflammatory disease with hallmark manifestations across multiple domains including joints and skin. In psoriatic arthritis, the immune system creates inflammation that can lead to pain, fatigue, stiffness in the joints and the presence of psoriatic lesions. 4,5

About KEEPsAKE-1 and KEEPsAKE-2 1,2
KEEPsAKE-1 and KEEPsAKE-2 are both Phase 3, multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled studies designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of SKYRIZI in adult patients with active psoriatic arthritis. KEEPsAKE-1 evaluated SKYRIZI in patients who had an inadequate response or intolerance to at least one DMARD. KEEPsAKE-2 evaluated SKYRIZI in patients who had an inadequate response or intolerance to biologic therapy and/or DMARD.

About SKYRIZI ® (risankizumab) 6
Risankizumab is a humanized immunoglobulin G1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibody that selectively binds with high affinity to the p19 subunit of human interleukin 23 (IL-23) cytokine and inhibits IL-23, a cytokine involved in inflammatory and immune responses.

For important safety information, please consult the SKYRIZI Product Monograph at www.abbvie.ca .

About AbbVie
AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, virology, women's health and gastroenterology, in addition to products and services across its Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.ca . Follow AbbVie Canada on Twitter , on Instagram or find us on LinkedIn.

1 Kristensen, L.E., et al. Efficacy and Safety of Risankizumab in Patients With Active Psoriatic Arthritis After Inadequate Response or Intolerance to DMARDs: 24-Week Results From the Phase 3, Randomized, Double-Blind KEEPsAKE 1 Trial.

2 . Östör, A., et al. Efficacy and Safety of Risankizumab for Active Psoriatic Arthritis, Including Patients With Inadequate Response or Intolerance to Biologic Therapies: 24-Week Results From the Phase 3, Randomized, Double-blind, KEEPsAKE 2 Trial.

3 . Psoriatic Arthritis. 2019. Mayo Clinic. Available at: https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/psoriatic-arthritis/symptoms-causes/syc-20354076. Accessed on October 25, 2021.

4 . Duarte G.V., et al. Psoriatic arthritis. Best Pract Res Clin Rheumatol. 2012 Feb;26(1):147-56. doi: 10.1016/j.berh.2012.01.003

5 . Diseases & Conditions: Psoriatic Arthritis. 2019. American College of Rheumatology. Available at: https://www.rheumatology.org/I-Am-A/Patient-Caregiver/Diseases-Conditions/Psoriatic-Arthritis. Accessed on October 25, 2021

6. AbbVie Product Monograph. March 2022. https://www.abbvie.ca/content/dam/abbvie-dotcom/ca/en/documents/products/SKYRIZI_PM_EN.pdf

SOURCE AbbVie Canada

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/17/c9445.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×