OneSpan Strengthens Go-to-Market Leadership Team to Accelerate Growth

New marketing and partnerships leaders bring deep experience scaling global technology organizations and driving customer growth
OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ: OSPN) today announced the expansion of its go-to-market leadership team with the appointments of two experienced leaders who will help accelerate growth across the company's cybersecurity and digital agreements businesses.
The new leaders include:
- Alex Thurber , who joins as Global Vice President of Alliances and Partnerships
- Susanne Gurman-Karp , who joins as Global Vice President of Marketing
Together, these leaders bring decades of experience building high-performing organizations, expanding strategic partnerships, and driving global marketing programs for enterprise software and cybersecurity companies.
"Building a world-class go-to-market organization requires exceptional leaders who combine strategic vision with operational excellence," said Shaun Bierweiler, Chief Revenue Officer at OneSpan. "Alex and Susanne each bring unique strengths that will help us better serve customers, deepen partner relationships, and accelerate growth. I am excited to welcome them to the team."
As Global Vice President of Alliances and Partnerships, Alex Thurber will lead OneSpan's partner ecosystem strategy, focusing on expanding strategic alliances, technology partnerships, and channel relationships that accelerate customer success and market reach. Thurber brings more than 25 years of experience building and scaling global partner organizations, most recently serving in leadership roles at Riverbed and Delinea, where he helped drive channel growth and strategic alliances across enterprise technology markets.
As Global Vice President of Marketing, Susanne Gurman-Karp will lead OneSpan's global marketing organization, driving brand awareness, demand generation, customer engagement, and market positioning across the company's cybersecurity and digital agreements portfolio. Gurman-Karp brings nearly two decades of experience leading growth-focused marketing organizations and, most recently, held senior marketing leadership positions at Beyond Identity and Mimecast, helping scale brand awareness and revenue growth.
"OneSpan is entering an exciting new phase as we put in place the foundational pieces to drive faster growth," said Victor Limongelli, CEO at OneSpan. "Alex and Susanne each bring a proven track record of scaling organizations, driving innovation, and delivering results. Their leadership will be instrumental as we continue expanding our market presence and delivering exceptional value to customers worldwide."
The appointments reflect OneSpan's continued investment in growth, customer success, and innovation.
About OneSpan
OneSpan helps organizations build secure, seamless, and trusted digital experiences through two solution portfolios: Cybersecurity and Digital Agreements. Our cybersecurity solutions protect identities, secure mobile apps, and safeguard access through advanced high-assurance authentication, threat intelligence, fraud prevention, and robust mobile app protection, defending users, devices, and applications against sophisticated attacks. Our digital agreements solutions streamline agreement workflows with secure e-signatures, identity verification, and smart digital forms, built to enable speed, compliance, and exceptional customer experiences. Trusted by leading global enterprises, including more than 60% of the world's 100 largest banks, OneSpan processes over 100 million digital agreements and billions of secure authentication transactions across more than 120 countries each year.
For more information, go to www.onespan.com . You can also visit us on LinkedIn , Facebook, or follow @OneSpan on X.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable U.S. securities laws, including statements regarding our expectations, intentions and/or plans for our new go-to-market hires to help accelerate our growth, serve customers, strengthen our partner relationships, and expand our market presence. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words or phrases such as "seek", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "continue", "outlook", "may", "will", "should", "could", or "might" and other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions that, if they do not fully materialize or prove incorrect, could cause our results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could materially affect our business and financial results include, but are not limited to the factors described in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K. Our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and other important information can be found in the Investor Relations section of our website at investors.OneSpan.com. We do not have any intent, and disclaim any obligation, to update the forward-looking information to reflect events that occur, circumstances that exist or changes in our expectations after the date of this press release, except as required by law.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260624866139/en/
Media contact:
Nicole Bosgraaf
Director, Brand & Communications
+1-401-219-2131
nicole.bosgraaf@onespan.com
Investor contact:
Joe Maxa
Vice President of Investor Relations
+1-312-766-4009
joe.maxa@onespan.com