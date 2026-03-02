One Bullion Announces Share Consolidation

One Bullion Announces Share Consolidation

One Bullion Ltd. ("One Bullion" or the "Company") (TSXV: OBUL,OTC:OBULF), a gold exploration company holding complete ownership of three highly prospective mining areas in Botswana, is pleased to announce that it has approved the consolidation of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) new common share for every ten (10) existing common shares (the "Consolidation").

The Consolidation was approved by way of director resolution. In connection with the Consolidation, the Company has sent letters of transmittal to holders of its common shares for use in transmitting their existing share certificates ("Existing Certificates") to the Company's registrar and transfer agent, Marrelli Trust Company, in exchange for new certificates ("New Certificates") representing the number of post-Consolidation common shares to which such shareholder is entitled as a result of the Consolidation. No delivery of a New Certificate to a shareholder will be made until the shareholder has surrendered its Existing Certificates. Until surrendered, each Existing Certificate shall be deemed for all purposes to represent the number of post-Consolidation common shares to which the holder is entitled as a result of the Consolidation. The common shares of the Company reflecting the Consolidation will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange effective as of March 4, 2026 under the same symbol "OBUL".

In connection with the Consolidation, SLD Capital Corp. ("SLD") is entitled to receive an aggregate of 200,000 common shares pursuant to the consulting agreement dated July 8, 2024 between One Bullion and SLD. The shares will be subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day following the issuance thereof, and the issuance remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

In other news, the Company also announces that it has granted an aggregate of 1,100,000 restricted share units to officers and directors of the Company.

About One Bullion
One Bullion Ltd. is a Toronto-based gold exploration company focused on advancing high-quality gold assets in Botswana, one of Africa's most stable and mining-friendly jurisdictions. Established in 2018, the company controls approximately 8,004 km² of prospective land across three greenstone belt-hosted gold projects, including Vumba, Kraaipan, and Maitengwe. One Bullion's strategy centers on disciplined, data-driven exploration — combining modern geological methods with advanced targeting to identify and test high-priority gold targets — while maintaining a commitment to environmental stewardship, community engagement, and long-term value creation for stakeholders.

Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which are inherently uncertain, are based on estimates and assumptions, and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties (both general and specific) that contribute to the possibility that the future events or circumstances contemplated by the forward-looking statements will not occur, including the effective date of trading of the post-Consolidation common shares. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward looking statements contained in this press release, and the assumptions on which such forward-looking statements are made, are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements included in this document, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which the forward-looking statements are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur, which may cause the Company's actual performance and results in future periods to differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

For further information, please contact:

Contact Information:
Adam Berk, Chief Executive Officer
T: 917-690-7556

Investor Contact:
KCSA Strategic Communications
Jack Perkins or Valter Pinto
T: 212-896-1254
OneBullion@kcsa.com

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

One Bullion LimitedOBUL:CCTSXV:OBULprecious metals investing
OBUL:CC
One Bullion Limited
Sign up to get your FREE

One Bullion Limited Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
One Bullion (TSXV:OBUL)

One Bullion Limited

Advancing district-scale gold assets across Botswana’s Greenstone Belts

Advancing district-scale gold assets across Botswana’s Greenstone Belts Keep Reading...
Quimbaya Gold Expands Copper Porphyry Target to 3.1km After Airborne Geophysics Survey

Quimbaya Gold Expands Copper Porphyry Target to 3.1km After Airborne Geophysics Survey

Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM,OTC:QIMGF) (OTCQX: QIMGF) (FSE: K05) ("Quimbaya" or the "Company") reports the completion of drone-based magnetic and radiometric surveys covering approximately 800 hectares of the Tahami Center concession. The survey area includes zones where geological... Keep Reading...
Sirios Resources Inc. Announces $20 Million Brokered LIFE Offering of Flow-Through Units and Units

Sirios Resources Inc. Announces $20 Million Brokered LIFE Offering of Flow-Through Units and Units

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES Sirios Resources Inc. (TSX-V: SOI; OTCQB: SIREF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with National Bank Capital Markets, as co-bookrunner and co-lead agent... Keep Reading...
With Step-Out Drilling Continuing, Radisson Demonstrates Meaningful Resource Growth at O'Brien with an Updated Mineral Resource Estimate

With Step-Out Drilling Continuing, Radisson Demonstrates Meaningful Resource Growth at O'Brien with an Updated Mineral Resource Estimate

Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (TSXV: RDS,OTC:RMRDF) (OTCQB: RMRDF) ("Radisson" or the "Company") is pleased to report an updated Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") at its 100%-owned O'Brien Gold Project ("O'Brien" or the "Project") located in the Abitibi region of Québec. The Company is... Keep Reading...
Heliostar Announces Option Agreement with Zacatecas Silver for Non-Core Properties

Heliostar Announces Option Agreement with Zacatecas Silver for Non-Core Properties

Heliostar Metals Ltd. (TSXV: HSTR,OTC:HSTXF) (OTCQX: HSTXF) (FSE: RGG1) ("Heliostar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has entered into a binding letter agreement with Zacatecas Silver Corp. (TSXV: ZAC) ("Zacatecas Silver") pursuant to which the Company will grant Zacatecas the option... Keep Reading...
New Found Gold Grade Control Drilling Continues to Deliver At-Surface High Grade Gold over Broad Widths at Queensway:

New Found Gold Grade Control Drilling Continues to Deliver At-Surface High Grade Gold over Broad Widths at Queensway:

71.8 g/t Au over 31.95 m and 76.6 g/t Au over 16.00 m at Iceberg 51.3 g/t Au over 3.40 m and 11.8 g/t Au over 9.95 m at Keats New Found Gold Corp. (TSXV: NFG) (NYSE American: NFGC) ("New Found Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the final results of the Company's 2025 grade control... Keep Reading...
55 North Mining Announces Closing of Flow-Through Financing

55 North Mining Announces Closing of Flow-Through Financing

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / February 27, 2026 / 55 North Mining Inc. (CSE:FFF,OTC:FFFNF)(FSE:6YF) ("55 North" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered flow-through private placement (the "Private Placement"). Pursuant to the Private... Keep Reading...

Latest News

One Bullion Limited
Sign up to get your FREE

One Bullion Limited Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Angkor Resources Announces Stock Option Grant

Bold Ventures Inc.: Invitation to PDAC 2026 Booth 2610

Nine Mile Metals Announces Phase 1 Bulk Sample Update at Nine Mile Brook High Grade Lens of 13.71% CuEq over 15.10m

Oreterra Announces Closing of $9.3 Million First Tranche of Oversubscribed and Upsized $9.7 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement, Second Tranche to Close March 4

Related News

gold investing

As Gold Investment Surges, Fake Platforms and AI Drive New Fraud Wave

oil and gas investing

Angkor Resources Announces Stock Option Grant

base metals investing

Bold Ventures Inc.: Invitation to PDAC 2026 Booth 2610

copper investing

Nine Mile Metals Announces Phase 1 Bulk Sample Update at Nine Mile Brook High Grade Lens of 13.71% CuEq over 15.10m

gold investing

Peruvian Metals Announces the 10-Year Renewal of the Use of Surface Rights at the Aguila Norte Processing Plant

base metals investing

Oreterra Announces Closing of $9.3 Million First Tranche of Oversubscribed and Upsized $9.7 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement, Second Tranche to Close March 4

base metals investing

Transition Metals Corp. Vests 100% Interest in Pike Warden Property; Announces $1M Financing