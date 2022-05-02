GamingInvesting News

On Chain Innovations LLC. has teamed up with Hidden Empire Film Group LP. to give fans an interactive experience and first look at the 2022 film release, 'FEAR.'  On Chain Innovations alongside Deon Taylor and Roxanne Avent Taylor's Hidden Empire Film Group developed and will launch this pixel-art running mobile game and NFT experience, developed for IOS and Android.  The cross integration of film and P2E gaming ...

- On Chain Innovations LLC. has teamed up with Hidden Empire Film Group LP. to give fans an interactive experience and first look at the 2022 film release, 'FEAR.'  On Chain Innovations alongside Deon Taylor and Roxanne Avent Taylor's Hidden Empire Film Group (HEFG) developed and will launch this pixel-art running mobile game and NFT experience, developed for IOS and Android.  The cross integration of film and P2E gaming has not been successfully done before. FEAR the game is based on their film titled 'FEAR' which was directed by Deon Taylor ( The Intruder, Black and Blue, Fatale ) and stars Joseph Sikora ( Power, Ozarks ) in the leading role.

According to Fear director, Deon Taylor ; "The Fear game allows us to naturally develop audience affinity for characters and a story they may not be familiar with yet. Hidden Empire Film Group films are made for the excitement of a diverse demographic. This partnership allows us to create a community directly with those of our Gen Z and Millennial audiences."

Part of the draw for the "Fear" game is the engagement of the NFT holders who are literally vested in the project. On Chain Innovations will mint 10,000 NFT membership passes in August 2022.  They will be minted and sold over four separate periods, the first coinciding with the release of the film. The details of this can be found on the project's roadmap.

No one has successfully integrated blockchain utility with film, "The NFT space is exploding with so much innovation and we've spent the last few years experimenting with smart-contracts and blockchain technologies, developing a way that we could engage our audiences with more than the traditional film marketing campaign," said Darrick Angelone , CEO of On Chain Innovations.

A first look beta version of the game will be available on the Apple and Google app stores in early May and will be available to play by invitation only. Invitations will be given away for free by the studio and Fear movie cast. The final game will be available to everyone in July 2022 and the P2E version launch will coincide with the black carpet premiere of Fear, in theaters on August 26 th 2022.

ABOUT HIDDEN EMPIRE FILM GROUP

Hidden Empire Film Group ("HEFG"), founded by Black filmmaking team Deon Taylor and Roxanne Avent Taylor in partnership with investor and philanthropist Robert F. Smith , is a next generation film production, distribution and marketing company.  HEFG has partnered with major distributors including LIONSGATE on movies including FATALE starring Michael Ealy & two-time Academy Award® winner Hilary Swank , as well as SONY SCREEN GEMS on the movies BLACK & BLUE starring Academy Award® nominee Naomie Harris , Tyrese Gibson , Mike Colter and Frank Grillo and the thriller THE INTRUDER starring Michael Ealy , Meagan Good and Dennis Quaid . Upcoming projects include the John Lewis biopic FREEDOM RIDE.

ABOUT ON CHAIN INNOVATIONS

On Chain Innovations started in 2022 as a vehicle for Hollywood to be able to explore the blockchain and the infinite possibilities it holds for brands and their audiences.  The first product from On Chain Innovations will be the Fear mobile gaming and NFT experience.

Learn more by visiting https://fear.game

Related Links:
Website: https://fear.game
Discord: https://discord.gg/fear-game
Twitter: https://twitter.com/fearnftgame
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fearnftgame/

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/on-chain-innovations-partners-with-hidden-empire-film-group-to-develop-mobile-gaming-and-p2e-interactive-nft-experience-for-upcoming-horror-film-release-fear-301537150.html

SOURCE The Firm LA

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

BOND ANNOUNCES KEY PROMOTIONS ACROSS ALL DIVISIONS

The Hollywood-Based Marketing Agency Continues to Elevate and Expand its Team Across all Levels as It Enters Its Tenth Year

BOND, the leading creative marketing agency in the entertainment space, announced today it has promoted more than 20 team members in 2022, while also adding more than 60 people to the team in the past twelve months, signaling continued growth as a result of expanded offerings, strong industry relationships and best-in-class creative as the company enters its tenth year.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Damage Media Group Acquires EsportsHeadlines.com, Enters Competitive Gaming

- Damage Media Group (DMG) today announced the acquisition of EsportsHeadlines.com a digital magazine known for its coverage of competitive gaming topics through news articles, guides, tutorials, and reviews. From today onwards, the domain and all its associated social media and content assets will join their Headlines group of sites and continue operating under its current name.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click:
https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/9016451-damage-media-group-acquires-esportsheadlines-com-enters-competitive-gaming/

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

VESA Launches Industry's First Open Standard and Logo Program for PC Monitor and Laptop Display Variable Refresh Rate Performance for Gaming and Media Playback

VESA Adaptive-Sync Display Compliance Test Specification establishes clear benchmarks for consumers to compare variable refresh rate performance of displays supporting the VESA Adaptive-Sync protocol

The Video Electronics Standards Association (VESA ® ) today announced the first publicly open standard for front-of-screen performance of variable refresh rate displays. The VESA Adaptive-Sync Display Compliance Test Specification (Adaptive-Sync Display CTS) provides for a comprehensive and rigorous set of more than 50 test criteria, an automated testing methodology and performance mandates for PC monitors and laptops supporting VESA's Adaptive-Sync protocols.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

FAZE CLAN ANNOUNCES "THE ARMORY" & NAMES JAY "JVY" RICHARDSON CREATIVE DIRECTOR

GAMING LOUNGE AND RETAIL STORE TO CELEBRATE FAZE CLAN'S EXPANSION OF CONSUMER PRODUCTS INTO ELECTRONICS & GAMING GEAR

IMMERSIVE POP-UP SPACE WILL BE OPEN WEEKENDS & SELECT DATES FROM MAY 14TH - JUNE 10TH WITH EXCLUSIVE, LIMITED-EDITION DROPS & COLLABORATIONS TO BE ANNOUNCED

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

G.I. JOE is Coming to Puzzles & Survival

- Puzzles & Survival, a zombie-themed match-3 strategy game launched by 37 GAMES, announced today that it will team up with Hasbro, Inc. to bring G.I. JOE to the game on May 6 .

Upon its launch in May, this limited-time collaborative event will pit players against the evil forces of Cobra over the course of six exclusive events, all while still striving to defeat the zombies that have become part and parcel of daily life. In doing so, players will have the chance to engage with the characters that have made G.I. JOE such an iconic action hero brand and enjoy the stunning visual effects and thrilling gameplay that the limited-time event will offer.

Of course, such an exciting crossover event would never have been possible had it not been for the extraordinary dedication of both the game's fans and developers. Their zeal and enthusiasm are doubtless responsible for the game being the subject of many App Store and Google Play recommendations, which cumulatively led to the game being downloaded over 38 million times. As if that wasn't enough, the game also won the SensorTower APAC Best Gameplay Innovation Award in 2021, a well-deserved feat in light of the remarkably innovative spirit that compelled the developers to partner with household names in the first place.

Now you know that G.I. JOE is coming to Puzzles and Survival- and, after all, knowing is half the battle- make sure not to miss out on the opportunity to save the world this May. In the meantime, be sure to download the game now and enter the gift code [PNSGIJOE].

Download: https://pse.is/gijoepns01eng
Official Fan Page : https://www.facebook.com/PnS.37Games

G.I. JOE is a trademark of Hasbro used with permission.

About Hasbro

Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) is a global play and entertainment company committed to making the world a better place for all children, fans and families. Hasbro delivers immersive brand experiences for global audiences through consumer products, including toys and games; entertainment through eOne, its independent studio; and gaming, led by the team at Wizards of the Coast, an award-winning developer of tabletop and digital games best known for fantasy franchises MAGIC: THE GATHERING and DUNGEONS & DRAGONS.

The Company's unparalleled portfolio of approximately 1,500 brands includes MAGIC: THE GATHERING, NERF, MY LITTLE PONY, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH, MONOPOLY, BABY ALIVE, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, POWER RANGERS, PEPPA PIG and PJ MASKS, as well as premier partner brands. For the past decade, Hasbro has been consistently recognized for its corporate citizenship, including being named one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media and one of the World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute. Important business and brand updates are routinely shared on our Investor Relations website, Newsroom and social channels (@Hasbro on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn).

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gi-joe-is-coming-to-puzzles--survival-301536878.html

SOURCE 37 GAMES

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/01/c8350.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Kong Studios moves its HQ to Santa Monica, a hub city for game development companies

  • Kong Studios moves its HQ to Santa Monica CA , a hub city for renowned game companies such as Naughty Dog, Respawn Entertainment and Infinity Ward.
  • In August 2021 , US-based game developer Kong Studios raised $62M USD through Series B financing, instantly earned 'unicorn' status and is now focusing on developing a Triple A (AAA) title for its next project.

- U.S Game developer, Kong Studios Inc (Kong Studios), moved its headquarters from Nevada to Santa Monica, California . Santa Monica is a hub city for many renowned game development companies such as Naughty Dog, Respawn Entertainment and Infinity Ward. Kong Studios plans to ramp up development for its next triple A (AAA) title.

Kong Studios moves its HQ to Santa Monica, a hub city for game development companies.

Kong Studios released its first game 'Dungeon Link', a mobile puzzle RPG, in 2015 and released the second game titled 'Guardian Tales', a mobile adventure RPG in 2020. Guardian Tales is a highly polished game, featuring a well-written story line, and various characters expressed with detailed pixel-art graphics. Guardian Tales made its global grand launch in U.S, Europe , Korea and 230 other nations at the end of July 2020 . In 2021, the game also began its services in China and Japan .

After its release, the game received continuous praise from global users. Guardian Tales achieved $216M USD in sales and a total of 25M downloads only after a year of release. In August 2021 , Kong Studios closed a $62M USD Series B financing round and instantly became a 'unicorn' status company valued at $1B USD .

The success Kong Studios had in the Japanese gaming market right after Series B financing is evaluated as being in a league of its own. In October 2021 , Kong Studios self-published and began service in Japan through its Japanese branch. Within 2 days of launch, Guardian Tales became the most downloaded game for 2 consecutive weeks in both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store for the free-to-download category.

Guardian Tales not only achieved 1 st place for sales in the Google Play Store and 3 rd for sales in the Apple App Store but was also featured on 'Apple-Featured' which evaluates games based on excellence of quality. The game had successfully launched in the Japanese market, which is considered to be the home of sub-culture games. The feats Guardian Tales made in Japan lead to success in sales as well. After the first quarter of 2022, total sales passed $350M USD and the company is showing steady growth in the global market.

Kong Studios is planning to use its steady growth as a base to expand HQ's role. It plans to expand its IP (Intellectual Property) and related businesses in various areas. Unlike the 2D graphics based games it previously released, Kong Studios is planning to focus on developing a 3D open world sandbox game for the next title. Staff from Kong Studios stated: "HQ's move to Santa Monica is a significant start for Kong Studios Inc. It signifies growth of our company into one capable of developing a triple A (AAA) title. We are planning to actively hire professionals continuously to focus on developing our future title. Anyone prepared to develop a truly special game is always welcome."

Meanwhile, Kong Studios will start the collaboration event with the famous Japanese Anime, 'Slayers NEXT' in Japan for 4 weeks in May. The collaboration event was previously held in February for the global and Korean markets.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kong-studios-moves-its-hq-to-santa-monica-a-hub-city-for-game-development-companies-301533883.html

SOURCE Kong Studios

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×