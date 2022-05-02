On Chain Innovations LLC. has teamed up with Hidden Empire Film Group LP. to give fans an interactive experience and first look at the 2022 film release, 'FEAR.' On Chain Innovations alongside Deon Taylor and Roxanne Avent Taylor's Hidden Empire Film Group developed and will launch this pixel-art running mobile game and NFT experience, developed for IOS and Android. The cross integration of film and P2E gaming ...

