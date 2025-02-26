Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Rare Earths Reserves: Top 8 Countries

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2025)

How to Invest in Biotechnology (Updated 2024)

Will Trump Bring Back the Gold Standard?

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce?

How to Invest in Rare Earths (Updated 2024)

Rare Earths Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

When Will Silver Go Up?

10 Largest Producers of Gold by Country

Trending Press Releases

Chinese Market Approval for WOA's Lupin Protein Isolate

Jindalee Lithium

Heliostar Drills Wide Intervals Within the High Grade Panel and Hits Satellite Zones at Ana Paula, Mexico

Awalé Included in 2025 TSX Venture 50 List of Top Performing Companies

Blackrock Silver Steps Out and Hits Multiple +1 kg/t AgEq Intercepts in First Assays from Resource Expansion Program at Tonopah West

Metal Bank: Copper, Gold-focused Exploration in Australia and the Middle East

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

First Helium

HELI:CA

Radisson Mining Resources

RDS:CC

CoTec Holdings

CTH:CA

Aurum Resources

AUE:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2025 Gold Outlook Report

2025 World EV Market Outlook Report

Biotech Market Outlook Report

2025 World Cybersecurity Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Olympio Metals Limited

Olympio to Acquire Advanced Bousquet Gold Project, Quebec, Canada

Olympio Metals Limited (ASX:OLY) (Olympio or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has signed a binding Letter of Intent with Bullion Gold Resources Corporation (TSX-V:BGD) to enter into an option to acquire up to 80% of the Bousquet Gold Project (Bousquet Option), an advanced high- grade gold project on the Cadillac-Lake Larder Fault Zone, known as the ‘Cadillac Break’ in Quebec, Canada. This terrane bounding structure is associated with world class orogenic gold and copper mineralisation1. The Bousquet Project is located 30km east of the Rouyn-Noranda Au-Cu mining centre (Horne and Granada mines) and 15km west of the Bousquet Mining Camp, which includes the>15Moz Au La Ronde2 and 2.4 Moz Au Westwood3 working mines (Figure 1).

Highlights

  • Option to acquire up to 80% of the Bousquet Gold Project from Bullion Gold
  • Located on the Cadillac Break, a regional structure associated with world class gold and copper mineralisation (>110 Moz Au1)
  • Numerous high-grade prospects including Paquin East with historical intercept of 9m @ 16.96g/t Au6
  • Within 15km of multi-million ounce working gold mines (Agnico Eagle’s La Ronde - 15.8Moz Au2 and Iamgold’s Westwood - 2.4Moz Au3)
  • High-grade, quartz hosted vein systems with common visible gold, similar to nearby O’Brien Project 15km to the east (1.0Moz Au4, Radisson)
  • 24km2 of contiguous tenure, covering a 10km strike of the Cadillac Break
  • Complements the Company’s Dufay Au-Cu Project 60km to the west, and provides a combined 20km strike exposure to highly prospective segments of the Cadillac Break
  • Excellent road, rail and hydroelectric infrastructure runs through the project, with year- round access
  • Underexplored property with the majority of drillholes completed pre-1947
  • The Option provides further exposure to a strong gold price with flexible structure terms

Olympio’s Managing Director, Sean Delaney, commented:

“Acquiring the advanced Bousquet Gold Project presents a significant opportunity for Olympio to expand our exposure to one of the world’s premier gold-bearing structures—the renowned Cadillac Break. The project is strategically positioned between substantial gold deposits to the east and west, with numerous high-grade gold prospects featuring gold both at surface and in drilling. This makes Bousquet an exceptional exploration target. The geological setting and mineralisation style closely resemble the nearby million-ounce O’Brien Project, where high-grade gold zones are often associated with visible gold in quartz veining.

“The Project is next to working gold mines with under-utilised mills (<20km by road), with a major highway, railway and hydroelectric power all traversing the centre of the project.

Bullion are divesting Bousquet to focus on their large Bodo polymetallic project which provides Olympio with this great opportunity to explore in one of the world’s best gold regions.”

Figure 1 Setting of Olympio projects, Bousquet and Dufay, on the Cadillac Break

The Bousquet Gold Project is a strategic land acquisition which complements the Dufay Gold-Copper Project 60km to the west along the renowned Cadillac Break. The southern half of the project covers a well-defined, regionally mineralised zone to the south of the Cadillac Break, which hosts numerous gold prospects within Timiskaming Group sediments that are exclusively correlated with the development of the Cadillac Break.

The Bousquet Project includes several advanced gold prospects and numerous structural and geophysical targets that remain untested by drilling or modern exploration. The majority of drilling on the project is pre-1947, and all prospects remain under-explored.

HIGH GRADE QUARTZ VEINS IN FAVOURABLE GEOLOGICAL CONTEXT

Gold mineralisation at Bousquet is structurally controlled, quartz vein-hosted, high-grade gold associated with second and third order structures peripheral to the Cadillac Break, which is typical of the majority of mineralisation on the Cadillac Break1.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Olympio Metals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

gold investingasx:olyasx stocks
The Conversation (0)
A broken globe with the words "tariffs" and "sanctions" on it.

Experts: Battery and Precious Metals Emerging as New Geopolitical Battleground

The rapidly changing metals landscape and where to invest were key themes addressed during the Commodities and Financial Markets session at this year's AME Roundup in Vancouver, BC.

Rowena Alavi-Gunn, senior analyst at Wood Mackenzie, started her presentation “Battery Powerplay — Are Battery Metals Still Investable?” by recounting the challenges battery metals faced in 2024.

“I've picked this topic because battery metals have had a fairly rough 2024," she said.

Keep reading...Show less
Adavale Resources

Adavale Resources


Keep reading...Show less
A gavel in front of law books.

First Nation Sues McEwen Mining Over Alleged Breach of Impact Benefit Agreement

The Apitipi Anicinapek Nation (AAN) has filed a lawsuit against McEwen Mining (TSX:MUX,NYSE:MUX), alleging the company has breached an impact benefit agreement (IBA) by failing to deliver nearly US$1 million in shares.

The dispute stems from an IBA signed in 2011 between AAN and Brigus Gold, the former owner of the Black Fox mining complex, which is located in Northern Ontario.

IBAs are legally binding agreements that outline financial compensation and other benefits for Indigenous communities affected by resource development projects. Under the agreement, AAN was to receive 25,000 shares of Brigus annually.

Keep reading...Show less
Octava Minerals Limited

Metallurgical Drilling Confirms Historic Grades at the Byro REE / Li Project

Octava Minerals Limited (ASX:OCT) (“Octava” or the “Company”), a Western Australia focused explorer of the new energy metals antimony, REE’s, Lithium and gold, is pleased to report that laboratory assays have now been received from the two metallurgical core drillholes at the Byro REE’s / Li Project in the Gascoyne Region of Western Australia.

Keep reading...Show less
Trigg Minerals Limited

Unlocking a New High-Grade Antimony-Tungsten Structure Adds Potential to Wild Cattle Creek

Trigg Minerals Limited (ASX: TMG| OTCQB: TMGLF) ("Trigg" or the "Company") has announced Unlocking a New High-Grade Antimony-Tungsten Structure Adds Potential to Wild Cattle Creek.

Keep reading...Show less
Craig Hemke, gold and silver bars.

Craig Hemke: What's Really Going on With Gold? Tariffs, Shortages, Fort Knox and More

Craig Hemke of TFMetalsReport.com weighs in on key questions in the gold market, including:

  • Why gold is flowing from London to New York.
  • What US gold monetization could look like.
  • What an audit of Fort Knox might uncover.
Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Japan Patent Allowance for RECCE® Anti-Infectives

Transformational Gold Resources Acquisition Presentation

Ema Rare Earths Scoping Study Confirms Potential for Ultra Low CAPEX and OPEX Project, Showing Strong Financial Returns at Current Commodity Prices

Minim Martap Project Update

Related News

resource investing

Transformational Gold Resources Acquisition Presentation

rare earth metals investing

Ema Rare Earths Scoping Study Confirms Potential for Ultra Low CAPEX and OPEX Project, Showing Strong Financial Returns at Current Commodity Prices

resource investing

Minim Martap Project Update

Base Metals Investing

Placement of Shortfall and Cleansing Notice

Base Metals Investing

Ashburton Drilling Identifies Extensive High Grade Uranium

Base Metals Investing

High-Grade Gold, Copper and Silver Rock Chips at Ashes

Resource Investing

Canada’s Mineral Exploration Tax Credit Facing Uncertain Future

×