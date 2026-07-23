OKYO Pharma Announces Purchase of Shares by Chief Executive Officer

OKYO Pharma Limited (Nasdaq: OKYO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing investigational therapies for the treatment of neuropathic corneal pain (NCP) and anterior segment eye diseases, today announced that OKYO Pharma's Chief Executive Officer, Robert J. Dempsey, has purchased 15,000 of the Company's ordinary shares on NASDAQ at $1.54 per share.

About OKYO Pharma

OKYO Pharma Limited (Nasdaq: OKYO) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of neuropathic corneal pain (NCP) and anterior segment eye diseases, with ordinary shares listed for trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market. OKYO plans to initiate a global Phase 3 pivotal clinical trial in the second half of this year, enrolling approximately 111 patients to evaluate a single-dose regimen of urcosimod for the treatment of NCP.

For further information, please visit www.okyopharma.com.

For further inquiries:

OKYO Pharma Ltd
Paul Spencer
Business Development and Investor Relations
+44 (0) 207 495 2379
Email: info@okyopharma.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

OKYO PharmaOKYONASDAQ:OKYO
OKYO
The Conversation (0)

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Graycliff Mobilizes Drill at Shakespeare Gold Project for Further Metallurgical Testing and to Expand Gold Zone

Lahontan Drills 9.9m Grading 2.40 g/t Au and 50.7 g/t Ag in Santa Fe Mine Stockpile

MAYFAIR GOLD PROVIDES Q2 2026 UPDATE ON FENN-GIB PROJECT ADVANCEMENT AND DE-RISKING ACTIVITIES

Acquisition of high grade copper gold project in Mauritania

Related News

precious metals investing

Graycliff Mobilizes Drill at Shakespeare Gold Project for Further Metallurgical Testing and to Expand Gold Zone

precious metals investing

Lahontan Drills 9.9m Grading 2.40 g/t Au and 50.7 g/t Ag in Santa Fe Mine Stockpile

precious metals investing

MAYFAIR GOLD PROVIDES Q2 2026 UPDATE ON FENN-GIB PROJECT ADVANCEMENT AND DE-RISKING ACTIVITIES

gold investing

Acquisition of high grade copper gold project in Mauritania

gold investing

BSPH Accommodation Strategy Progressing

gold investing

Chinese Banks Halt Retail Paper Gold Trading: Risk Mitigation or Price Discovery?

copper investing

Joe Mazumdar: Copper Stock Sweet Spots I'm Watching Now