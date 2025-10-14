Ocumetics Webinar - Discussion of One-Month Postoperative Patient Results

(TheNewswire)
Calgary, Alberta TheNewswire - October 14, 2025 - Ocumetics Technology Corp . ("Ocumetics" or the "Company") (TSXV: OTC,OTC:OTCFF) (OTCQB: OTCFF) (FRA: 2QBO), a leader in advanced ophthalmic technology, is pleased to announce that it is holding a webinar to discuss the one-month patient results for its initial Group 1 patients that received the Ocumetics Accommodating Intraocular Lens (the "Ocumetics Lens").
Webinar details are as follows:
Date: Thursday, October 15, 2025
Time: 6:00 PM ET
Join Ocumetics Director and CEO, Dean Burns, for an exclusive webinar covering important updates on our first-in-human ("FIH") study and what lies ahead.
Topics will include:
1. Discussion of one-month postoperative patient results and observations from the FIH study
2. Next steps to complete the Ocumetics FIH study
3. Live Q&A session with Dean Burns
This is a timely opportunity to gain insight into Ocumetics' progress at this critical stage of development.
Reserve your spot now at www.ocumetics.com/webinar .
About Ocumetics
Ocumetics Technology Corp. ( TSXV: OTC,OTC:OTCFF) (OTCQB: OTCFF) (FRA: 2QBO) is a Canadian research and product development company that is dedicated to developing advanced vision correction solutions that enhance the quality of life for patients. Through innovative research and development, Ocumetics aims to transform the field of ophthalmology with state-of-the-art intraocular lenses and other vision-enhancing technologies.
Ocumetics is in the first-in-human early feasibility study phase of a game-changing technology for the ophthalmic industry. Ocumetics has developed an intraocular lens that fits within the natural lens compartment of the eye, potentially to eliminate the need for corrective lenses. It is designed to allow the eye's natural muscle activity to shift focus from distance to near, providing clear vision at all distances without the help of glasses or contact lenses.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Dave Burwell
Director, Investor Relations
(403) 410-7907
