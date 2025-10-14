Ocumetics Webinar - Discussion of One-Month Postoperative Patient Results

Ocumetics Webinar - Discussion of One-Month Postoperative Patient Results

(TheNewswire)

Calgary, Alberta TheNewswire - October 14, 2025 - Ocumetics Technology Corp . ("Ocumetics" or the "Company") (TSXV: OTC,OTC:OTCFF) (OTCQB: OTCFF) (FRA: 2QBO), a leader in advanced ophthalmic technology, is pleased to announce that it is holding a webinar to discuss the one-month patient results for its initial Group 1 patients that received the Ocumetics Accommodating Intraocular Lens (the "Ocumetics Lens").

Webinar details are as follows:

Date: Thursday, October 15, 2025

Time: 6:00 PM ET

Join Ocumetics Director and CEO, Dean Burns, for an exclusive webinar covering important updates on our first-in-human ("FIH") study and what lies ahead.

Topics will include:

1. Discussion of one-month postoperative patient results and observations from the FIH study

2. Next steps to complete the Ocumetics FIH study

3. Live Q&A session with Dean Burns

This is a timely opportunity to gain insight into Ocumetics' progress at this critical stage of development.

Reserve your spot now at www.ocumetics.com/webinar .

About Ocumetics

Ocumetics Technology Corp. ( TSXV: OTC,OTC:OTCFF) (OTCQB: OTCFF) (FRA: 2QBO) is a Canadian research and product development company that is dedicated to developing advanced vision correction solutions that enhance the quality of life for patients.  Through innovative research and development, Ocumetics aims to transform the field of ophthalmology with state-of-the-art intraocular lenses and other vision-enhancing technologies.

Ocumetics is in the first-in-human early feasibility study phase of a game-changing technology for the ophthalmic industry.  Ocumetics has developed an intraocular lens that fits within the natural lens compartment of the eye, potentially to eliminate the need for corrective lenses.  It is designed to allow the eye's natural muscle activity to shift focus from distance to near, providing clear vision at all distances without the help of glasses or contact lenses.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Dave Burwell

Director, Investor Relations

dave.burwell@ocumetics.com

(403) 410-7907

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation.  Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the commencement, timing and scope of the research and development to be conducted by the Corporation mentioned above.  Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include but are not limited to: operational matters, historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, access to financing as well as other considerations that are believed to be appropriate in the circumstances.  There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.  The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

