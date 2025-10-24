Ocumetics to Present at the Centurion One Capital 3rd Annual Bahamas Summit

(TheNewswire)
Calgary, Alberta TheNewswire - October 24, 2025 - Ocumetics Technology Corp . ("Ocumetics" or the "Company") (TSXV: OTC,OTC:OTCFF) (OTCQB: OTCFF) (FRA: 2QBO), a leader in advanced ophthalmic technology, is pleased to announce it will be presenting at the Centurion One Capital 3 rd Annual Bahamas Summit, a two day invitation only event taking place at the exclusive Rosewood Baha Mar Hotel from Tuesday, October 28 th to Wednesday, October 29 th 2025, in Nassau, Bahamas.
Dean Burns, President and CEO of Ocumetics, will be presenting, attending investor meetings and participating in a panel discussion at the event.
"I am very excited to present our progress with the Ocumetics Accommodating Intraocular Lens and recent first-in-human study results with potential investors at the event," said Dean Burns, President and CEO of Ocumetics.
For more information and registration details, please visit: www.centuriononecapital.com/bahamas-summit .
About Ocumetics
Ocumetics Technology Corp. ( TSXV: OTC,OTC:OTCFF) (OTCQB: OTCFF) (FRA: 2QBO) is a Canadian research and product development company that is dedicated to developing advanced vision correction solutions that enhance the quality of life for patients. Through innovative research and development, Ocumetics aims to transform the field of ophthalmology with state-of-the-art intraocular lenses and other vision-enhancing technologies.
Ocumetics is in the first-in-human early feasibility study phase of a game-changing technology for the ophthalmic industry. Ocumetics has developed an intraocular lens that fits within the natural lens compartment of the eye, potentially to eliminate the need for corrective lenses. It is designed to allow the eye's natural muscle activity to shift focus from distance to near, providing clear vision at all distances without the help of glasses or contact lenses.
About Centurion One Capital 3 rd Annual Bahamas Summit
The Centurion One Capital 3rd Annual Bahamas Summit is a two-day invitation only event that brings together the world's leading small cap growth companies to an audience of global growth investors held at the Rosewood Baha Mar Hotel which epitomizes Bahamian refinement and sophistication. Set on the gorgeous white sand of Nassau's Cable Beach, the event will consist of a series of company presentations, 1x1 investor meetings, dynamic panels and networking over two days.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Dave Burwell
Director, Investor Relations
(403) 410-7907
