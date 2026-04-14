Ocumetics Technology Reports Attendance at ASCRS as Successful First-In-Human Trial Continues, No Material Change

Ocumetics Technology Reports Attendance at ASCRS as Successful First-In-Human Trial Continues, No Material Change

(TheNewswire)

Ocumetics Technology Corp.

Key Highlights

 

  • No material change: There is no material change in the business affairs of Ocumetics. 

  • Attendance at ASCRS: Productive ASCRS meetings with major global ophthalmic leaders.  

  • Clinical and development momentum: Feedback supported positive results from the First-in-Human (FIH) Group 1 study while the Company advances toward Group 2 patient recruitment and upcoming surgeries.  

  • Regulatory and commercialization pathway advancing: Discussions included FDA planning, market potential, and capital needs, with ongoing follow-up engagement planned with industry partners. 

Calgary, Canada – April 14, 2026 - TheNewswire - Ocumetics Technology Corp. (TSV:V OTC |OTCQB: OTCFF |FRA: 2QBO) ("Ocumetics" or the "Company"), a leader in next generation ophthalmic technology, is pleased to report highly productive meetings held in Washington, D.C. during the recent American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS) Annual Meeting, where the Company engaged with industry leaders and senior leadership from leading global ophthalmic organizations.

At the request of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) the Company announces that there is no material change in the business affairs of the Company.

Ocumetics' meetings at ACRS focused on Ocumetics' continued clinical progress and strategic roadmap, with particular emphasis on the success of its First-in-Human (FIH) Group 1 study, its next-generation accommodating intraocular lens design and the beginning phase of patient recruitment for its FIH Group 2 study.

Key areas of discussion included:

  • Positive clinical outcomes and patient satisfaction observed in the FIH Group 1 study 

  • Potential market impact of Ocumetics' next-generation accommodating intraocular lens design 

  • Planning and timing for upcoming FIH Group 2 surgeries 

  • Regulatory strategy, including the pathway toward a U.S. FDA Investigational Device  

           Exemption (IDE) submission

  • Capital requirements to support ongoing clinical development and commercialization efforts 

Dean Burns, President & CEO of Ocumetics, commented: "Our discussions at ASCRS with several global leaders in ophthalmology were extremely encouraging. The validation of our First-In-Human Group 1 results, combined with meaningful dialogue around our regulatory and clinical pathway, reinforces our belief that Ocumetics is well positioned to advance the next generation of intraocular lens technology."

As a result of these meetings, Ocumetics and participating organizations have agreed to continue engagement through a series of follow up discussions. These meetings will be conducted via virtual sessions and aligned with the achievement of key milestones, including the progression of additional clinical studies and advancement of regulatory filings.

About Ocumetics

Ocumetics Technology Corp. (TSXV: OTC,OTC:OTCFF) (OTCQB: OTCFF) (FRA: 2QBO) is a Canadian research and product development company that is dedicated to developing advanced vision correction solutions that enhance the quality of life for patients.  Through innovative research and development, Ocumetics aims to transform the field of ophthalmology with state-of-the-art intraocular lenses and other vision-enhancing technologies.

 

Ocumetics is in the first-in-human early feasibility study phase of a game-changing technology for the ophthalmic industry.  Ocumetics has developed an intraocular lens that fits within the natural lens compartment of the eye, potentially to eliminate the need for corrective lenses.  It is designed to allow the eye's natural muscle activity to shift focus from distance to near, providing clear vision at all distances without the help of glasses or contact lenses, and without perceptible time lag.  

 

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

 

Dave Burwell

Director, Investor Relations        

dave.burwell@ocumetics.com

 (403) 410-7907       

                       

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

 

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation.  Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the commencement, timing and scope of the research and development to be conducted by the Company mentioned above.  Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include but are not limited to: operational matters, historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, access to financing as well as other considerations that are believed to be appropriate in the circumstances.  There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.  The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

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