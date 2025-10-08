Ocumetics Reports Encouraging One-Month Postoperative Results

(TheNewswire)
Calgary, Alberta TheNewswire - October 8, 2025 - Ocumetics Technology Corp . ("Ocumetics" or the "Company") (TSXV: OTC,OTC:OTCFF) (OTCQB: OTCFF) (FRA: 2QBO), a leader in advanced ophthalmic technology, is pleased to report encouraging one-month safety and vision performance results for the first Group 1 patients that received the Ocumetics Accommodating Intraocular Lens (the "Ocumetics Lens").
"This again is a historic milestone for Ocumetics and for ophthalmology as a whole," said Dean Burns, President and CEO of Ocumetics Technology Corp. "The safety profile and visual outcomes we're seeing at this early stage are what we hoped for, and we are excited to continue building momentum as the clinical trial progresses. These early outcomes highlight the transformative potential of the Ocumetics Lens and provide a strong foundation for continued clinical progress."
"The early results are very exciting," said Dr. Doyle Stulting, Chief Medical Officer of Ocumetics. "After one-month, initial patients are already achieving functional distance vision of 20/40 or better without glasses and are showing encouraging signs of near vision performance with no complications. These results give us confidence the outcomes will continue to improve in the months ahead."
"This moment is the culmination of decades of research and innovation," added Dr. Garth Webb, Chief Scientist and Founder of Ocumetics. "Our vision has always been to restore natural, seamless vision across all distances. Seeing these early clinical results come to life is incredibly inspiring, and I believe we are only beginning to see the true potential of the Ocumetics Accommodating Intraocular Lens."
Ocumetics emphasizes that while these early results are already promising, continued improvement is expected over the coming months as patients adapt and the clinical program advances. The Company remains committed to its mission of offering patients clear, continuous vision without dependence on glasses or contact lenses.
The Company's first-in-human clinical protocol was strategically designed to enroll three patient groups. The outcomes for the one-month evaluation in each group are focused on the following key areas:
-
Safety - determining the frequency of intraocular lens and surgery related adverse outcomes
-
Surgical technique - evaluating the surgical methods to easily implant the Ocumetics Lens into the eye
-
Distance vision correction - assessing the Ocumetics Lens's ability to restore far vision
About Ocumetics
Ocumetics Technology Corp. ( TSXV: OTC,OTC:OTCFF) (OTCQB: OTCFF) (FRA: 2QBO) is a Canadian research and product development company that is dedicated to developing advanced vision correction solutions that enhance the quality of life for patients. Through innovative research and development, Ocumetics aims to transform the field of ophthalmology with state-of-the-art intraocular lenses and other vision-enhancing technologies.
Ocumetics is in the first-in-human early feasibility study phase of a game-changing technology for the ophthalmic industry. Ocumetics has developed an intraocular lens that fits within the natural lens compartment of the eye, potentially to eliminate the need for corrective lenses. It is designed to allow the eye's natural muscle activity to shift focus from distance to near, providing clear vision at all distances without the help of glasses or contact lenses.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Dave Burwell
Director, Investor Relations
(403) 410-7907
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the commencement, timing and scope of the research and development to be conducted by the Corporation mentioned above. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include but are not limited to: operational matters, historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, access to financing as well as other considerations that are believed to be appropriate in the circumstances. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.