Ocumetics Engages The Howard Group to Direct Capital Market & Corporate Digital Communications Programs

Calgary, Alberta September 12, 2025 TheNewswire - Ocumetics Technology Corp . ("Ocumetics" or the "Company") (TSXV: OTC,OTC:OTCFF) (OTCQB: OTCFF) (FRA: 2QBO), is pleased to announce that it has engaged Howard Group Inc. ("The Howard Group") as its investor relations communications advisor to direct both traditional and online initiatives targeting institutional and retail investing groups as well as the broader investment community. The engagement is for six months commencing September 1, 2025 with compensation of $10,000 per month plus additional fees on a fee for service basis as required by the Company.  The Company also agreed to grant The Howard Group stock options to purchase up to an aggregate of 250,000 common shares in the share capital of the Company for a period of two years at market price when available under the Company's stock option plan and to grant an additional 250,000 stock options if the contract is extended for an additional six months.  The Howard Group is arm's length to the Company.

Engagement of The Howard Group is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, which has been sought and is pending.

About Ocumetics

Ocumetics Technology Corp. (TSXV: OTC,OTC:OTCFF) (OTCQB: OTCFF) (FRA: 2QBO) is a Canadian research and product development company that is dedicated to developing advanced vision correction solutions that enhance the quality of life for patients. Through innovative research and development, Ocumetics aims to transform the field of ophthalmology with state-of-the-art intraocular lenses and other vision-enhancing technologies.

Ocumetics is in the preclinical study phase of a game-changing technology for the ophthalmic industry. Ocumetics has developed an intraocular lens that fits within the natural lens compartment of the eye, potentially to eliminate the need for corrective lenses. It is designed to allow the eye's natural muscle activity to shift focus from distance to near, providing clear vision at all distances without the help of glasses or contact lenses.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Dean Burns                                Roger Jewett

President and Chief Executive Officer        Chief Financial Officer

(817) 874-7564 roger.jewett@ocumetics.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation.  Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the commencement, timing and scope of the research and development to be conducted by the Corporation mentioned above.  Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include but are not limited to: operational matters, historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, access to financing as well as other considerations that are believed to be appropriate in the circumstances.  There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.  The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

×