(TheNewswire)
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Patient Recruitment Complete: All patients confirmed for Group Two of Ocumetics' first-in-human clinical study, with surgical dates now scheduled in Mexico City.
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Clinical Milestone Achieved: Group Two preparations underway, with manufacturing, regulatory and medical teams travelling to Mexico City for pre-surgical safety, planning and training meetings.
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Next Stage of Human Testing: Group Two will evaluate the safety of the Ocumetics Lens and surgical technique, building on the progress of the Group One study.
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Improved Lens Performance Under Evaluation: New lens design will be assessed for near-vision accommodation and distance-vision performance, with the objective of demonstrating improvements over Group One results.
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Advancing Toward Larger Clinical Trials: Group Two results are expected to play an important role in supporting regulatory approval of larger future studies and advancing the Ocumetics Lens toward commercialization.
Calgary, Alberta – TheNewswire - November 23, 2026 - Ocumetics Technology Corp. ("Ocumetics" or the "Company") (TSXV: OTC,OTC:OTCFF) (OTCQB: OTCFF) (FRA: 2QBO), a leader in advanced ophthalmic technology, is pleased to announce the completion of patient recruitment and scheduling of surgical dates for its highly anticipated Group Two first-in-human ("FIH") study of the Ocumetics accommodating intraocular lens (the "Ocumetics Lens").
"We are pleased to announce that Group Two patients are confirmed, as are their surgical dates," said Dean Burns, President and CEO of Ocumetics. "Our manufacturing, regulatory and medical team members will be departing shortly for pre-surgical safety, planning and training meetings with our Mexico City clinical team," adds Burns.
With a successful Group One study nearing completion, the primary purposes of the Group Two clinical study are to evaluate:
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1)Safety of the Ocumetics Lens and surgical technique;
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2)Near vision accommodative amplitude of the Ocumetics Lens; and
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3)Distance vision performance of the Ocumetics Lens.
"Our Group Two first-in-human clinical study will again assess safety of the Ocumetics Lens and evaluate surgical technique," said Burns. "We will also evaluate performance of our new Ocumetics Lens design in terms of improvements in both near and distance vision compared to Group One results."
Results of the Group Two FIH clinical study will be instrumental in obtaining regulatory approval of larger, future studies and bringing the Ocumetics Lens to the market.
Issuance of Stock Options
Ocumetics announces that it has issued 1,950,000 incentive stock options to directors and officers of the Corporation. Each option entitles the holder to purchase one common share in the capital of the Corporation at an exercise price of $0.38 per common share. The options will vest quarterly over two years and expire in three years. The stock options are not transferable. The common shares issued upon exercise of the stock options will be subject to a four-month resale restriction from the date of grant.
About Ocumetics
Ocumetics Technology Corp. (TSXV: OTC,OTC:OTCFF) (OTCQB: OTCFF) (FRA: 2QBO) is a Canadian research and product development company that is dedicated to developing advanced vision correction solutions that enhance the quality of life for patients. Through innovative research and development, Ocumetics aims to transform the field of ophthalmology with state-of-the-art intraocular lenses and other vision-enhancing technologies.
Ocumetics is in the first-in-human early feasibility study phase of a game-changing technology for the ophthalmic industry. Ocumetics has developed a dynamic intraocular lens that fits within the natural lens compartment of the eye, potentially to eliminate the need for corrective lenses. It is designed to allow the eye's natural muscle activity to shift focus from distance to near, providing clear vision at all distances without the help of glasses or contact lenses, and without perceptible time lag.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
David Burwell
Director, Investor Relations
dave.burwell@ocumetics.com
(403) 410-7907
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the commencement, timing and scope of the Corporation's planned clinical trial program and other research and development activities and that they will be conducted as expected. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include but are not limited to: operational matters, historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, access to financing as well as other considerations that are believed to be appropriate in the circumstances. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
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