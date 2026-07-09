Ocumetics Announces Corporate and Operational Update as Positive Six-Month Clinical Results Advance Next Phase of First-in-Human Study

(TheNewswire)
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Positive six-month results from the Company's First-in-Human ("FIH") study support advancement to Group Two clinical surgeries
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Financing initiative launched to fund completion of the FIH study and accelerate commercialization activities.
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Next-generation accommodating intraocular lens (Ocumetics Lens") with a breakthrough technology design completed, incorporates expected significant advancements in manufacturability, surgical performance and scalability.
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Manufacturing of the redesigned Ocumetics Lens has commenced in Germany in preparation for planned Group Two surgeries.
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Group Two surgeries remain on track for Q3 2026 in Mexico City.
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All regulatory requirements necessary to proceed to Group Two surgeries have been successfully completed
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Strategic discussions continue with four of the world's seven largest ophthalmic companies regarding future partnership and commercialization opportunities.
Calgary, Alberta – TheNewswire - July 9, 2026 – Ocumetics Technology Corp. ("Ocumetics" or the "Company") (TSXV: OTC,OTC:OTCFF) (OTCQB: OTCFF) (FRA: 2QBO), a developer of advanced vision restoration technologies, is pleased to provide shareholders with a corporate and operational update highlighting continued progress across its clinical development program, manufacturing activities, regulatory initiatives, financing strategy and commercialization efforts.
Since reporting encouraging initial FIH clinical results, the Company has continued to execute on multiple strategic initiatives designed to advance the Ocumetics Lens toward commercialization. Positive six-month clinical data have supported progression to Group Two surgeries. Manufacturing of the redesigned Ocumetics Lens has commenced, regulatory milestones have been achieved, and strategic engagement with leading global ophthalmic companies continue to build momentum.
"The past several months have marked one of the most productive periods in Ocumetics' history," commented Dean Burns, President and Chief Executive Officer. " With group two surgeries expected to commence during the third quarter of 2026, we believe the Company is entering an important value-creation phase as we continue to build long-term shareholder value."
Financing Initiative to Advance Clinical Development
To support completion of its FIH clinical study and prepare for subsequent regulatory submissions, the Company has launched a financing initiative intended to fund the next phase of clinical development while supporting manufacturing, regulatory and commercialization activities (see news release dated July 7, 2026).
Proceeds are expected to be used to:
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Complete Group Two FIH surgeries in Mexico City.
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Finalize manufacturing and quality verification of clinical lenses for use in the FIH and ongoing clinical studies.
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Complete sterilization and packaging activities.
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Advance regulatory and quality assurance programs.
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Continue strategic partnership and commercialization initiatives.
During recent investor conferences, Ocumetics conducted more than 50 one-on-one meetings with institutional investors, family offices, high-net-worth investors, investment bankers/advisors and strategic industry participants. Management believes the continued level of investor engagement reflects growing recognition of the Company's clinical progress and long-term commercial opportunity.
Strategic Commercialization Discussions Continue
The Company continues to engage with several of the world's leading ophthalmic organizations regarding potential strategic partnerships and commercialization opportunities.
To date, management has met with representatives from four of the world's seven largest ophthalmic companies to introduce the Ocumetics Technology platform. Based on encouraging feedback received during these meetings, several organizations have expressed interest in reviewing additional clinical data following completion of Group Two surgeries. Follow-up discussions are tentatively scheduled for early Q4 2026 following the availability of Group Two one-month patient results.
Management believes discussions to date validate the commercial potential of the Ocumetics Lens and its ability to address a significant unmet need in vision restoration following cataract surgery.
Positive Six-Month Clinical Results Support Advancement to Group Two Surgeries
Six-month follow-up data from Group One patients enrolled in the Company's FIH clinical study continues to demonstrate encouraging safety and performance outcomes. The surgical team reported successful implantation procedures and favorable post-operative outcomes. The study continues to achieve its primary objectives related to safety, lens delivery and distance vision correction.
Anecdotally, patients have reported meaningful improvements in vision and quality of life, including one individual previously considered to be legally blind that is now qualified to drive.
These positive clinical outcomes have provided the foundation necessary for Ocumetics to advance to the second group of its FIH study (Group Two), representing another significant milestone toward commercialization.
Next-Generation Ocumetics Lens Completed
Ocumetics has completed development of its next-generation solid-state accommodating intraocular lens, representing years of research, engineering and product refinement.
The redesigned lens incorporates significant advancements intended to improve manufacturability, surgical handling, long-term reliability and accommodative performance while simplifying future commercial production.
Expected benefits of the redesigned Ocumetics Lens include:
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Enhanced accommodative performance.
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Simplified lens architecture with one-piece design.
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Improved manufacturing consistency.
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Elimination of internal interface materials. No air, water or oil.
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Optimized surgical implantation characteristics.
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Improved compatibility with the redesigned lens delivery system.
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Greater scalability for commercial manufacturing.
The Company intends to use this redesigned lens for the upcoming Group Two FIH study surgeries.
Manufacturing and Regulatory Progress
Manufacturing of the redesigned Ocumetics Lens has commenced with the Company's German manufacturing partner, Amiplant GmbH.
Upcoming activities include finalization of manufacturing, product verification, sterilization, product packaging and release of clinical inventory ahead of the planned Q3 2026 clinical surgeries.
Ocumetics has successfully completed all regulatory requirements necessary to proceed to Group Two patient enrollment. Working closely with its clinical investigators, ethics committees and regulatory consultants, the Company has completed the regulatory processes required to advance the study.
Upon completion of manufacturing and product release activities, patient recruitment and surgical scheduling will commence.
Following the successful completion of Group One surgeries and encouraging six-month clinical results, Ocumetics continues preparations for Group Two FIH surgeries, which remain on schedule for Q3 2026 in Mexico City under the leadership of Principal Investigator Dr. Raphael Vasquez and his experienced surgical team.
Group Two patients are expected to receive the redesigned Ocumetics Lens delivered with the Company's updated lens delivery system. The Ocumetics Lens and the lens delivery system each incorporate improvements developed through previous preclinical work and feedback from the Group One FIH surgery experience.
Management believes positive one-month results of the Group Two patients will represent another meaningful value-creation milestone for Ocumetics as the Company advances toward its larger clinical studies, future regulatory submissions and eventual commercialization.
With positive six-month clinical data, completion of the next-generation lens design, manufacturing underway, regulatory milestones achieved and strategic commercialization discussions continuing with leading global ophthalmic companies, Ocumetics believes it is well positioned to execute the next phase of its clinical development strategy.
Management remains focused on successfully completing Group Two FIH surgeries, advancing regulatory initiatives and continuing to build strategic relationships that support the long-term commercialization of the Ocumetics Lens.
About Ocumetics
Ocumetics Technology Corp. (TSXV: OTC,OTC:OTCFF) (OTCQB: OTCFF) (FRA: 2QBO) is a Canadian research and product development company that is dedicated to developing advanced vision correction solutions that enhance the quality of life for patients. Through innovative research and development, Ocumetics aims to transform the field of ophthalmology with state-of-the-art intraocular lenses and other vision-enhancing technologies.
Ocumetics is in the first-in-human early feasibility study phase of a game-changing technology for the ophthalmic industry. Ocumetics has developed a dynamic intraocular lens that fits within the natural lens compartment of the eye, potentially to eliminate the need for corrective lenses. It is designed to allow the eye's natural muscle activity to shift focus from distance to near, providing clear vision at all distances without the help of glasses or contact lenses, and without perceptible time lag.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
David Burwell
Director, Investor Relations
dave.burwell@ocumetics.com
(403) 410-7907
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the commencement, timing and scope of the Corporation's planned clinical trial program and other research and development activities and that they will be conducted as expected. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include but are not limited to: operational matters, historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, access to financing as well as other considerations that are believed to be appropriate in the circumstances. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
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