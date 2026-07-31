Ocumetics Announces Completion of Second Tranche of Unit Private Placement

(TheNewswire)
Calgary, Alberta July 31, 2026 TheNewswire - Ocumetics Technology Corp. ("Ocumetics" or the "Corporation") (TSXV: OTC,OTC:OTCFF) (OTCQB: OTCFF) (FRA: 2QBO) announces that it has completed the second tranche of the private placement previously announced by the Corporation on July 7, July 29 and July 30, 2026 (the "Offering").
The Corporation has issued an aggregate of 6,250,000 units ("Units") at a price of $0.40 per unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $2,500,000. Each Unit consists of one common share in the share capital of the Corporation ("Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional Common Share at an exercise price of $0.50 for a period of three years from the date of issuance of the Warrant.
To date, the Corporation has raised an aggregate of $2,948,130 in gross proceeds under the Offering.
In consideration for the assistance of Ventum Financial Corp. in finding subscribers for the Offering, the Corporation paid Ventum cash commissions of $200,000 and issued 500,000 Warrants.
The Warrants are subject to an acceleration clause such that if the volume weighted average trading price of the Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange is at least $0.75 per Common Share for a period of 30 consecutive trading days, the expiry date of such warrants may be accelerated by the Corporation to a date that is not less than 30 days after the date that notice of such acceleration is provided to the warrant holders by way of a press release.
The total offering is for of up to 8,000,000 Units at a price of $0.40 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $3,200,000. The Corporation intends to close the rest of the Offering in one or more subsequent tranches.
Net proceeds of the Offering are expected to be used to fund the Corporation's continuing first in-human clinical trials, for ongoing research and development and for general working capital. Although the Corporation intends to use the proceeds of the offering as described above, the actual allocation of proceeds may vary from the uses set out above, depending upon future operations, events or opportunities.
The Common Shares and Warrants are subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date
of issuance provided that any Warrants that were issued to Finders are non-transferrable.
Closing of the Offering was subject to the conditional approval from the TSX Venture Exchange, which was obtained.
About Ocumetics
Ocumetics Technology Corp. (TSXV: OTC,OTC:OTCFF) (OTCQB: OTCFF) (FRA: 2QBO) is a Canadian research and product development company that is dedicated to developing advanced vision correction solutions that enhance the quality of life for patients. Through innovative research and development, Ocumetics aims to transform the field of ophthalmology with state-of-the-art intraocular lenses and other vision-enhancing technologies.
Ocumetics is in the first-in-human early feasibility study phase of a game-changing technology for the ophthalmic industry. Ocumetics has developed a dynamic intraocular lens that fits within the natural lens compartment of the eye, potentially to eliminate the need for corrective lenses. It is designed to allow the eye's natural muscle activity to shift focus from distance to near, providing clear vision at all distances without the help of glasses or contact lenses, and without perceptible time lag.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
David Burwell
Director, Investor Relations
dave.burwell@ocumetics.com
(403) 410-7907
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the commencement, timing and scope of the Corporation's planned clinical trial program and other research and development activities and that they will be conducted as expected. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include but are not limited to: operational matters, historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, access to financing as well as other considerations that are believed to be appropriate in the circumstances. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
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