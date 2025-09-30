OCEANIC ANNOUNCES SETTLEMENT OF DEBENTURE INTEREST FOR COMMON SHARES

TSX Venture Exchange: FEO

ALL AMOUNTS ARE STATED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS, UNLESS OTHERWISE NOTED

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (TSXV: FEO,OTC:FEOVF) (" Oceanic ", or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that on September 30, 2025 it elected to settle an aggregate of $128,145 in accrued interest due under the Company's previously issued Replacement Series A Convertible Debentures, Replacement Series B Convertible Debenture, Series C Convertible Debentures, Series D Convertible Debentures and Series E Convertible Debentures, by issuing 142,383 common shares in the capital of the Company at a price equal to $0.90 per common share, representing the closing share price at September 30, 2025 .

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. ( www.oceanicironore.com )
On behalf of the Board of Directors

" Steven Dean "
Chairman

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Oceanic Iron Ore Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2025/30/c7845.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp.

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp is an exploration-stage company. It is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of iron ore properties in Quebec, Canada. The company focuses on the operations of the Ungava Bay iron property in Nunavik, Quebec which consists of three project areas: Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake and Roberts Lake.

