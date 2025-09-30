OCEANIC ANNOUNCES SETTLEMENT OF DEBENTURE INTEREST FOR COMMON SHARES

The seismic program is the first onshore seismic for the Kingdom of Cambodia since preliminary lines were shot in 2008 and in 2013. The Company contracted and used EnviroSeis equipment for low impact and high data coverage. The seismic program covered areas across the four provinces of Sihanoukville, Kampong Speu, Koh Kong and Kampot.
President of EnerCam, Mike Weeks commented on the program, "We are so impressed with the quality of work from our local staff, who worked through some less than optimal weather conditions to help facilitate acquiring this valuable data. We will be completing a preliminary assessment of the data as it becomes available and then a secondary assessment to hopefully define drill targets."
Processing and interpretation of the data from the 350-line kilometers will occur over several months by multiple parties and is expected to arrive in segments as each seismic line is processed.
Full length of the program was 47 days, starting at 5:00 am daily with standard safety and tailgate meetings and then crews deployed for three rotational activities, namely:
to go ahead of vibration units to place geophones and data recorders along designated paths;
to go sweep an area already installed with recorders and geophones with vibration units; and
to go behind the areas of completed sweeps and pick up recorders and geophones to deploy to the next proposed line.
A team of 53 people participated in training and then worked 12-hour days, seven days per week to accomplish the program. Of the personnel, 13 Thai came in as part of the contracted team and the remaining 40 were Khmer people, the majority of which were from local villages and 12 of them were trainees from the Institute of Technology in their 4 th or 5 th year of their geoscience studies.
Keith Edwards, Technical Manager for EnerCam, had these words, "We have seen the preliminary processing (brute stack) for 9 of the 24 lines and can already see a broad, closed structure with some parallel beds and some more complex stratigraphy with amplitude bright spots. With no wells we won't know for sure what formations we are dealing with until we drill. We have acquired the data in such a manner to get "extra" coverage by having live receivers on nearby parallel lines. This gives us additional coverage in key areas that we hope will allow us to see the complex reflectors in map view. as a "poor mans 3D". The figure below shows the midpoint density map without and with recording on nearby lines."
Figure 2 Outline of Block VIII with red seismic lines completed in the program and the additional Mussel Basin outlined in the northeast section.
ABOUT Angkor Resources CORPORATION:
Angkor Resources Corp. is a public company, listed on the TSX-Venture Exchange, and is a leading resource optimizer in Cambodia working towards mineral and energy solutions across Canada and Cambodia. ANGKOR's carbon capture and gas conservation project in Saskatchewan, Canada is part of its long-term commitment to Environmental and Social projects and cleaner energy solutions across jurisdictions. The company's mineral subsidiary, Angkor Gold Corp. in Cambodia holds three mineral exploration licenses in Cambodia and its Cambodian energy subsidiary, EnerCam Resources, was granted an onshore oil and gas license of 7300 square kilometers in the southwest quadrant of Cambodia called Block VIII. The license was reduced to roughly half the size with the Company's voluntary removal of all parks and protected areas in March 2025 and 220 square kilometers were added in August 2025; making the license a current area of 4277 square kilometers. Since 2022, Angkor's Canadian subsidiary, EnerCam Exploration Ltd., has been involved in gas/carbon capture and oil and gas production in Evesham, Saskatchewan.
CONTACT: Delayne Weeks - CEO
Email: info@angkorresources.com Website: angkor resources.com
Telephone: +1 (780) 831-8722
Please follow @AngkorResources on
