Occidental to Announce Third Quarter Results Monday, November 9, 2026; Hold Conference Call Tuesday, November 10, 2026

.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=8H003j_62bfbUIK-50i77iYu48VKT0QvQvRAiK4SmJr1YEDYBpC-5-dcbawlXciF96Ae94IArBCrCgVWc4LhVg==" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Occidental (NYSE: OXY) will announce its third quarter 2026 financial results after close of market on Monday, November 9, 2026, and will hold a conference call to discuss the results on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, at 1 p.m. Eastern12 p.m. Central.

The conference call may be accessed by calling 1-866-871-6512 (international callers dial 1-412-317-5417) or via webcast at oxy.com/investors. Participants may pre-register for the conference call at https://dpregister.com/sreg/10212000/104e317d980.

Third quarter 2026 financial results will be available through the Investor Relations section of the company's website. A recording of the webcast will be posted on the website within several hours after the call is completed.

About Occidental

Occidental is an international energy company that produces, markets and transports oil and natural gas to maximize value and provide resources fundamental to life. The company leverages its global leadership in carbon management to advance lower-carbon technologies and products. Headquartered in Houston, Occidental primarily operates in the United States, the Middle East and North Africa. To learn more, visit oxy.com.

Contacts

Media   Investors
Eric Moses
713-497-2017
eric_moses@oxy.com 		  Babatunde A. Cole
713-552-8811
investors@oxy.com



Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

OXYNYSE:OXY
OXY
The Conversation (0)
Quimbaya Gold (CSE:QIM)

Quimbaya Gold Announces Strategic Partnership for 100,000 Meters of Drilling

Quimbaya Gold Inc. ("Quimbaya Gold" or the "Company") (CSE: QIM) (OTCQB: QIMGF) is excited to announce the signing of a 5-year drilling contract with Independence Drilling S.A. of Colombia ("Independence"). The contract involves completing 100,000 meters of drilling across Quimbaya Gold's... Keep Reading...
Oxy Low Carbon Ventures and Natural Resource Partners L.P. Enter into CO2 Sequestration Agreement

Oxy Low Carbon Ventures and Natural Resource Partners L.P. Enter into CO2 Sequestration Agreement

Occidental's (NYSE: OXY) Low Carbon Ventures (OLCV) subsidiary and Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE: NRP) ("NRP"), today announced the execution of an agreement for the evaluation and potential development of a permanent carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) sequestration hub located in southeast Texas.... Keep Reading...
Natural Resource Partners L.P. and Oxy Low Carbon Ventures Enter into CO2 Sequestration Agreement

Natural Resource Partners L.P. and Oxy Low Carbon Ventures Enter into CO2 Sequestration Agreement

Provides approximately 65,000 acres to expand OLCV's carbon sequestration hubs Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE: NRP) ("NRP") and Occidental's (NYSE: OXY) Low Carbon Ventures (OLCV) subsidiary, today announced the execution of an agreement for the evaluation and potential development of a... Keep Reading...
Copper Fox Announces Plans to Advance Van Dyke Project

Copper Fox Announces Plans to Advance Van Dyke Project

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUU) (OTCQX: CPFXF) (FSE: HPU) ('Copper Fox' or the 'Company'), through its wholly owned subsidiary Desert Fox Copper Inc., are pleased to provide 2022 plans to advance its 100% owned Van Dyke copper project located in the Globe-Miami Mining District, Arizona.The... Keep Reading...
Solarvest Announces the Addition of Greg Drohan

Solarvest Announces the Addition of Greg Drohan

(TheNewswire) TheNewswire - January 5 th . 2021 SOLARVEST BIOENERGY INC. (TSXV:SVS) ("Solarvest" or the " Company " ) is pleased to announce the addition of Greg Drohan to its Board of Directors. Mr. Drohan will join the Board in early 2021. Mr. Drohan was the past President of Carter-Horner... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Market One Minute Feature on BNN Bloomberg: Omega Pacific Resources Drills to Expand Gold Discovery in BC's Toodoggone

Market One: Goldgroup Mining Advances Its Gold Portfolio Across Mexico and the U.S.

QIMC Engages Global Seismic Processing Leader Earth Signal to Advance Nova Scotia Hydrogen and Helium Multi-Gas Pilot Production Pathway

Related News

gold investing

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Dateline Resources Gains 67 Percent on DoJ Backing

rare earth investing

Lynas Rare Earths to Buy Meteoric in US$678 Million Deal

precious metals investing

Market One Minute Feature on BNN Bloomberg: Omega Pacific Resources Drills to Expand Gold Discovery in BC's Toodoggone

aluminum investing

Rio Tinto, Government Deal Secures Bell Bay Smelter Until 2031

rare earth investing

Supra Secures US DoD Contract for Scandium Recovery

precious metals investing

Market One: Goldgroup Mining Advances Its Gold Portfolio Across Mexico and the U.S.

QIMC Engages Global Seismic Processing Leader Earth Signal to Advance Nova Scotia Hydrogen and Helium Multi-Gas Pilot Production Pathway