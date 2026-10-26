Occidental Announces Dividend

Occidental (NYSE: OXY) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share on common stock, payable on January 15, 2027, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 10, 2026.

About Occidental

Occidental is an international energy company that producesmarkets and transports oil and natural gas to maximize value and provide resources fundamental to life. The company leverages its global leadership in carbon management to advance lower-carbon technologies and products. Headquartered in Houston, Occidental primarily operates in the United States, the Middle East and North Africa. To learn more, visit oxy.com.

Contacts

Media   Investors
Eric Moses
713-497-2017
eric_moses@oxy.com 		  Babatunde A. Cole
713-552-8811
investors@oxy.com



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