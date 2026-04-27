Oatly Publishes Swedish Annual Report for 2025

Oatly Publishes Swedish Annual Report for 2025

Oatly Group AB (publ) (Nasdaq: OTLY), the world's original and largest oat drink company, has today published its Swedish annual report for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 (the "Swedish Annual Report").

The Swedish Annual Report is also available on the Company's website at https://investors.oatly.com/financials-filings.

About Oatly
We are the world's original and largest oat drink company. For over 30 years, we have exclusively focused on developing expertise around oats: a global power crop with inherent properties. Our commitment to oats has resulted in core technical advancements that enabled us to unlock the breadth of the dairy portfolio, including alternatives to milks, ice cream, yogurt, cooking creams, spreads and on-the-go drinks. Headquartered in Malmö, Sweden, the Oatly brand is available in more than 60 countries globally.

For more information, please visit www.oatly.com.

Contact person
Marie-José David, Chief Financial Officer
E-mail: investors@oatly.com, press.us@oatly.com


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