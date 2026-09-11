NYSE Honors Victims of 9/11: NYSE Content Update

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on September 11th

  • The New York Stock Exchange marks a quarter-century since the 9/11 attacks with a day of remembrance.
    • The annual moment of silence will occur on the trading floor at 9:20 AM ET to honor those who lost their lives in the attacks.
    • Today's Opening Bell will spotlight the 9/11 National Day of Service and Remembrance.
  • Former NYSE Chairman + CEO Dick Grasso will join NYSE Live to discuss the closing and reopening of the Exchange after 9/11.
    • Grasso will also share his insights on how capital markets have evolved over the past 25 years.
    • Former CNBC Sr. Markets Correspondent Bob Pisani, former Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) partner Abby Joseph Cohen, and StoneX Sr. Advisor Jon Hilsenrath will also join programming.
  • The NYSE welcomes 9/11 Day, founder and organizer of the 9/11 National Day of Service and Remembrance.
    • Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) is a named sponsor of the 9/11 Day of Service initiative.
    • Employees are expected to volunteer across New York, Atlanta, Chicago, and Jacksonville.

Opening Bell
9/11 Day marks the National Day of Service and Remembrance in observance of the 25th Anniversary of 9/11.

Closing Bell
The Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund commemorates the 25th anniversary of September 11th.

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App and check out the NYSE YouTube: TV.NYSE.com and YouTube.com/@NYSEofficial

9/11 Day rang Opening Bell on September 11, 2025

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SOURCE New York Stock Exchange

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