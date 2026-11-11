NYSE Honors Those Who Have Served on Veterans Day: NYSE Content Update

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on November 11th

  • NYSE Live will provide coverage of this morning's Veterans Day events
    • U.S. Marine Corps. Brigadier General Matthew Tracy will join the program to commemorate those who have protected America for more than 250 years.
    • The Exchange will observe a two-minute Moment of Silence at 9:20 a.m. ET.
    • The NYSE supports veteran, military, and first responder causes throughout the year.
  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries commences its R&D Day at the NYSE
    • The company's leadership will discuss its R&D pipeline and how it will create value over the next five years.
    • Teva CEO Richard Francis will join Taking Stock to share details about its transformation through the 'Pivot to Growth' strategy.
  • Fireflies.ai launches expanded platform
    • The company's rolling out FredBots, which lets teams assign recurring work.
    • Fireflies plans to launch 'Fly' in early 2027, which will take notes during phone calls and in-person conversations.
    • Co-founder + CEO Krish Ramineni will join NYSE Live to discuss Fireflies' evolution from notetaker to AI teammate.

Opening Bell
Representative from the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard honor Veterans Day.

Closing Bell
Woodside Energy (NYSE: WDS) highlights its U.S. Capital Markets Day

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App and check out the NYSE YouTube: TV.NYSE.com and YouTube.com/@NYSEofficial

Stepan Company at NYSE on November 10

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SOURCE New York Stock Exchange

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