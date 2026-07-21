NYSE Content Update: Whop Unveils CLI Product to Boost Business Owners

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on July 21st

  • Investors are focusing on new geopolitical events and fresh corporate earnings ahead of market open.
  • Fintech startup Whop launches its command-line interface offering.
    • Built for use by humans and AI agents.
    • Designed to power business growth in plain language prompts.
    • CEO Steve Schwartz will join NYSE Live to explain how the solution expands capabilities for business owners.
  • Infor CEO Kevin Samuelson will join NYSE Live to discuss AI trends he's seeing across his customer base and enterprises at-large.

Opening Bell
The Pan-Mass Challenge celebrates 47 years of impact

Closing Bell
God's Love We Deliver rings the Closing Bell

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Bank of Montreal at the NYSE on July 20

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