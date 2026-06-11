NYSE Content Update: Visa Announces Payments Partnership with OpenAI

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.
The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.
Lance Glinn delivers the pre-market update on June 11th
- Wall Street digests inflation data for a second-straight day after the Bureau of Labor Statistics released the May Producer Price Index.
- WhiteHawk Minerals (NYSE: WHK) will ring the bell to celebrate its IPO on the NYSE after its shares
- During Visa Payments Forum 2026, the payments giant on Wednesday, June 10, announced a next generation commerce partnership with OpenAI.
Opening Bell
WhiteHawk Minerals (NYSE: WHK) celebrates its IPO
Closing Bell
EnerSys (NYSE: ENS) celebrates their 2026 Investor Day
For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com
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SOURCE New York Stock Exchange