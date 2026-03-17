NYSE Content Update: Premium Drink Giant Diageo to Mark St. Patrick's Day by Ringing the Bell

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on March 17th

  • Markets are little changed as the price of ICE Brent Crude oil hovers around $100 a barrel. 
  • VENU Chairman and CEO J.W. Roth will join NYSE Live to share more details about its recent $86.25 million capital raise that will help accelerate its growth in the live entertainment space.
  • Diageo, which owns brands such as Guinness and Johnnie Walker, will be at the NYSE to celebrate an annual tradition this afternoon.
  • NYSE is on the ground at the Wall Street Conference "Sun Valley" Experience, which kicked off Monday at Lake Las Vegas.

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV app at tv.nyse.com

Opening Bell
TC Energy Corporation (NYSE: TRP) celebrates 75th anniversary of founding

Closing Bell
Diageo (NYSE: DEO) celebrates St. Patrick's Day

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Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nyse-content-update-premium-drink-giant-diageo-to-mark-st-patricks-day-by-ringing-the-bell-302715999.html

SOURCE New York Stock Exchange

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2026/17/c0247.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

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