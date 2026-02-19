NYSE Content Update: AI Behemoth Anthropic Valued at $380 Billion after Series G

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on February 19th

  • Equities are little changed after technology shares boosted the major indices on Wednesday, February 18, 2026.
  • AI unicorn Anthropic scooped up $30 billion in fresh funding a week ago, pushing its valuation to $380 billion post-money.
  • Actor and investor Kevin O'Leary will join NYSE Live this morning to talk his latest venture: expanding compute power in Utah.
  • 'Bar Rescue' host Jon Taffer to record an 'Inside the ICE House' podcast, covering season 10 of the show and his business insight.

Opening Bell
Centrus Energy (NYSE: LEU) celebrates the launch of a multi-billion-dollar expansion of its uranium enrichment plant in Ohio

Closing Bell
Aris Mining (NYSE: ARIS) celebrates its uplisting to the NYSE and its ticker symbol change

Strategic Mineral Stocks Gain Ground as Pentagon Pushes for Secure Defense Supply Chains

Strategic Mineral Stocks Gain Ground as Pentagon Pushes for Secure Defense Supply Chains

Issued on behalf of GoldHaven Resources Corp. USANewsGroup.com News Commentary The Pentagon moved a massive $4.5 billion into critical minerals during the final months of 2025[1]. According to S&P Global, government backing for strategic mineral projects will reach record levels throughout 2026... Keep Reading...
Toro Energy

Successful A$12.3 Million Placement

Toro Energy Limited (Toro or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has secured firm commitments for a A$12.3 million placement (before costs) comprising the issue of approximately 23 million new fully-paid ordinary shares in the capital of the Company (Placement). The Placement was well... Keep Reading...
Critical Resources

Corporate And Board Update

Lithium development company, Critical Resources Limited (ASX:CRR) (“Critical Resources” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide an updated Company Presentation ahead of a series of investor briefings in Sydney and Melbourne over the course of this week, and Singapore, the week following for the... Keep Reading...
Google logo in bold colors on a dark building facade.

Ormat Signs 150 Megawatt Geothermal Deal to Power Google Data Centers in Nevada

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) confirmed it has signed a long-term agreement to supply up to 150 megawatts of geothermal power to support Google’s data center operations in Nevada.The Reno-based renewable energy company announced Tuesday (February 17) that it entered into a portfolio power... Keep Reading...
Terra Clean Closes the Acquisition to Earn 100% Interest in the Prospector & Freedom Uranium Mines in Marysvale, Utah, United States

Terra Clean Closes the Acquisition to Earn 100% Interest in the Prospector & Freedom Uranium Mines in Marysvale, Utah, United States

Terra Clean Energy CORP. ("Terra" or the "Company") (CSE: TCEC,OTC:TCEFF, OTCQB: TCEFF, FSE: C9O0), is pleased to announce that, further to its press release dated January 26, 2026, the Company has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire up to a 100% interest in the Prospector & Freedom... Keep Reading...
Blue Sky Uranium Reports Detailed Modelling of Higher-Grade Domain Demonstrating Continuity in the Core Zone of the Ivana Deposit, Amarillo Grande Project, Argentina

Blue Sky Uranium Reports Detailed Modelling of Higher-Grade Domain Demonstrating Continuity in the Core Zone of the Ivana Deposit, Amarillo Grande Project, Argentina

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK,OTC:BKUCF) (FSE: MAL2) (OTCQB: BKUCF) ("Blue Sky" or the "Company") and Ivana Minerales S.A. ("IMSA"), the operating company for the joint-venture between Blue Sky and a subsidiary of Corporacion America Group, ("COAM") are pleased to provide details on the new... Keep Reading...
