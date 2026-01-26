NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + ICE Data Projects Coldest Stretch for U.S. in Decades

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on January 26th

  • Stocks are flat to start the week as Wall Street awaits a heavy slate of earnings and the Fed's first decision of the year, with markets pricing a 97% chance rates stay unchanged.
  • NYSE Live airs at 9 a.m. ET featuring ICE meteorologist David Margolin on the historic winter weather sweeping the U.S., including the Tri‑State area snowstorm. His data shows the coldest stretch since 1990 and its market implications.
  • Today's show spotlights three rising startups: Mews founder Richard Valtr on deploying $300M in new funding, Preply CEO Kirill Bigai on reaching unicorn status, and Verkada CFO Kameron Rezai on using AI to transform the industry.

Opening Bell
CNBC celebrates the 20th anniversary of CNBC's "Squawk on the Street"

Closing Bell
Hecla Mining celebrates its 135th anniversary

Click here to download the NYSE TV App

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nyse-content-advisory-pre-market-update--ice-data-projects-coldest-stretch-for-us-in-decades-302670042.html

SOURCE New York Stock Exchange

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2026/26/c2322.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

intercontinental-exchangeicenyse-icefintech-investing
ICE
The Conversation (0)
Skyharbour Intersects High-Grade Uranium in Drill Hole ML25-15 at the Maverick Main Zone Returning 11.77% U3O8 over 1.6 metres within 4.4 metres of 4.84% U3O8 and Identifies a New Prospective Regional Target Area called Nomad at the Moore Project

Skyharbour Intersects High-Grade Uranium in Drill Hole ML25-15 at the Maverick Main Zone Returning 11.77% U3O8 over 1.6 metres within 4.4 metres of 4.84% U3O8 and Identifies a New Prospective Regional Target Area called Nomad at the Moore Project

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH) (OTCQX: SYHBF) (Frankfurt: SC1P) ("Skyharbour" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results from its 2025 drilling campaign at its 100% owned 35,705 hectare Moore Uranium Project, located approximately 15 kilometres east of Denison Mines' Wheeler River... Keep Reading...
Raptor Resources

Eastern Metals Recommences ASX Trading – Aiming to Unlock High-Potential Copper Discoveries in New Brunswick, Canada

Eastern Metals Ltd (ASX: EMS) (Eastern Metals or the Company) (to be renamed Raptor Metals Ltd (ASX: RAP)) is pleased to advise it has recommenced trading on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) today following its acquisition of Raptor Resources Limited (Raptor Resources). HIGHLIGHTS... Keep Reading...
Nextech3D.ai Poised for Growth as Event-Tech and 3D/AR Revenue Accelerates

Nextech3D.ai Poised for Growth as Event-Tech and 3D/AR Revenue Accelerates

Nextech3D.AI (CSE:NTAR,OTCQX:NEXCF,FSE:EP2) is gaining investor attention following H.C. Wainwright’s November 2025 coverage, highlighting renewed optimism about the company’s growth prospects, driven largely by its expanding event‑technology business.The analyst firm maintained a Buy rating... Keep Reading...
Goldgroup (TSXV:GGA)

Goldgroup Files Updated Technical Report on Cerro Prieto Project

Goldgroup Mining Inc. ("Goldgroup" or the "Company") (TSXV:GGA)(OTCQX:GGAZF) is pleased to announce that it has filed an updated NI 43-101 technical report on the Cerro Prieto gold project located in Sonora State, Mexico. The report is entitled "Cerro Prieto Project, Heap Leach Project,... Keep Reading...
Skyharbour's Partner North Shore Uranium Completes Prospecting Program at the Falcon Project; Significant Radioactivity Discovered in Outcrops and Boulders

Skyharbour's Partner North Shore Uranium Completes Prospecting Program at the Falcon Project; Significant Radioactivity Discovered in Outcrops and Boulders

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) ("Skyharbour" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that its partner company, North Shore Uranium ("North Shore"), has completed a prospecting program at its Falcon Property ("Falcon" or the "Property") located at the... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Closing of Second and Final Tranche of Brokered Offering

AmeriTrust Announces Closing of Second and Final Tranche of Brokered Offering

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or Dissemination in the United States TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / January 15, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Closing First Tranche of Brokered Offering for $36,187,200

AmeriTrust Announces Closing First Tranche of Brokered Offering for $36,187,200

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or Dissemination in the United States TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / December 23, 2025 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting... Keep Reading...

Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb Join Evercore as Senior Managing Directors in the Transportation Investment Banking Group

Evercore announced today that Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb have joined the firm as senior managing directors in its transportation investment banking group. Both will be based in Richmond, Virginia, where Evercore has opened a new office as part of its ongoing initiative to further expand its... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

American Eagle Drills 802 Metres of 0.71% Copper Eq. from Surface, including 375 Metres of 1.01% Copper Eq.

Finlay Minerals samples 15.3% Copper and 532 g/t Silver on its 100% owned SAY Project

Copper Quest Announces $1,950,000 Investment by Strategic International Investor 'Concept Capital Management' a Foundational Investor in Mining and Exploration Companies

Terra Clean Energy Corp. Announces Agreement to Earn 100% Interest in The Prospector Freedom Mines Project in Marysvale, Utah, United States

Related News

gold-investing

American Eagle Drills 802 Metres of 0.71% Copper Eq. from Surface, including 375 Metres of 1.01% Copper Eq.

base-metals-investing

Copper Quest Announces $1,950,000 Investment by Strategic International Investor 'Concept Capital Management' a Foundational Investor in Mining and Exploration Companies

base-metals-investing

Finlay Minerals samples 15.3% Copper and 532 g/t Silver on its 100% owned SAY Project

precious-metals-investing

Lahontan Mobilizes Core Drill Rig to Santa Fe

energy-investing

Terra Clean Energy Corp. Announces Agreement to Earn 100% Interest in The Prospector Freedom Mines Project in Marysvale, Utah, United States

base-metals-investing

Homeland Nickel Announces the Appointment of Jordan Black as Corporate Secretary

base-metals-investing

CORRECTION - Domestic Metals Engages ICP Securities Inc. for Automated Market Making Services and provides further details on the engagement of Michael Pound