NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + HawkEye 360 Acquires ISA with $150 Million in Financing

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on December 19th

  • Markets look to build off Thursday's gains after the BLS reported cooler-than-expected inflation growth in November with a headline figure of 2.7%
  • HawkEye 360 announces the strategic acquisition of ISA and fresh raise of $150 million in financing.
  • The Shark Beauty Women's Champions Classic rings the Opening Bell ahead of Saturday's doubleheader from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. UConn Head Coach Geno Auriemma will be on the bell podium for the celebration.
  • Orla Mining (NYSE American: ORLA, NYSE Texas: OLA) will ring the Closing Bell to celebrate its fifth listing anniversary

Opening Bell
Key makers of the Shark Beauty Women's Champions Classic ring the Opening Bell ahead of Saturday's event

Closing Bell
Orla Mining (NYSE American: ORLA) (NYSE Texas: OLA) celebrates its fifth anniversary of listing.

ICE
Nextech3D.ai Poised for Growth as Event-Tech and 3D/AR Revenue Accelerates

Nextech3D.ai Poised for Growth as Event-Tech and 3D/AR Revenue Accelerates

Nextech3D.AI (CSE:NTAR,OTCQX:NEXCF,FSE:EP2) is gaining investor attention following H.C. Wainwright's November 2025 coverage, highlighting renewed optimism about the company's growth prospects, driven largely by its expanding event‑technology business.The analyst firm maintained a Buy rating... Keep Reading...
Goldgroup (TSXV:GGA)

Goldgroup Files Updated Technical Report on Cerro Prieto Project

Goldgroup Mining Inc. ("Goldgroup" or the "Company") (TSXV:GGA)(OTCQX:GGAZF) is pleased to announce that it has filed an updated NI 43-101 technical report on the Cerro Prieto gold project located in Sonora State, Mexico. The report is entitled "Cerro Prieto Project, Heap Leach Project,... Keep Reading...
Skyharbour's Partner North Shore Uranium Completes Prospecting Program at the Falcon Project; Significant Radioactivity Discovered in Outcrops and Boulders

Skyharbour's Partner North Shore Uranium Completes Prospecting Program at the Falcon Project; Significant Radioactivity Discovered in Outcrops and Boulders

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) ("Skyharbour" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that its partner company, North Shore Uranium ("North Shore"), has completed a prospecting program at its Falcon Property ("Falcon" or the "Property") located at the... Keep Reading...
Update On The Mosseau Drill Program And Details Of New Fall, 2025 Exploration Program

Update On The Mosseau Drill Program And Details Of New Fall, 2025 Exploration Program

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, British Columbia / October 3, 2025 ‑ TheNewswire - Harvest Gold Corporation (TSXV: HVG,OTC:HVGDF) (" Harvest Gold " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the latest update on the drill program at Mosseau, its flagship property in the Urban Barry Belt in Quebec's... Keep Reading...
Juggernaut Samples up to 256.60 g/t Or 8.25 oz/t Gold and Identifies 4 New Gold-Rich Zones that Remain Wide Open and are Drill Ready within the Highway of Gold Corridor on the Big One Property, Golden Triangle, B.C.

Juggernaut Samples up to 256.60 g/t Or 8.25 oz/t Gold and Identifies 4 New Gold-Rich Zones that Remain Wide Open and are Drill Ready within the Highway of Gold Corridor on the Big One Property, Golden Triangle, B.C.

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - September 8, 2025 Juggernaut Exploration Ltd (JUGR.V) (OTCQB: JUGRF) (FSE: 4JE) ( the "Company" or "Juggernaut") is excited to announce that it has identified 4 distinct extensive drill-ready gold-rich zones that remain wide open located... Keep Reading...
Hands typing on a laptop with "open banking" text and related icons hovering above.

Canada’s Big Open Banking Move: Unlocking Consumer Control and Financial Innovation

In its 2025 federal budget, the Canadian government lays out a bold blueprint to foster competition, innovation and inclusion in the financial sector by accelerating open banking adoption. With the Big Six banks holding 93 percent of banking assets, this consumer-driven reform aims to dismantle... Keep Reading...

Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb Join Evercore as Senior Managing Directors in the Transportation Investment Banking Group

Evercore announced today that Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb have joined the firm as senior managing directors in its transportation investment banking group. Both will be based in Richmond, Virginia, where Evercore has opened a new office as part of its ongoing initiative to further expand its... Keep Reading...
Justin Grossbard, co-founder of CompareForexBrokers.

Managing Wealth Across Borders: Q&A with CompareForexBrokers’ Justin Grossbard

Navigating international money transfers can be costly and complex, with hidden fees and poor exchange rates often eroding returns. To shed light on how individuals and businesses can better manage these transactions, the Investing News Network sat down for a Q&A with Justin Grossbard,... Keep Reading...
Text saying "decentralized finance" with colorful digital chart backdrop.

A Guide to DeFi: Understanding Decentralized Finance

Decentralized finance (DeFi) is a revolutionary shift in the financial landscape, offering a blockchain-based system that facilitates transactions without relying on traditional intermediaries like banks or brokerages. While the DeFi sector experienced a challenging period through 2022 and early... Keep Reading...
Contactless payment with blue card on smartphone displaying €18.00.

Digital Finance Fuels Record Savings Growth in Developing Nations: World Bank

Formal saving in developing economies surged to its highest level in more than a decade in 2024, powered largely by the widespread use of mobile phones and digital financial tools, the World Bank said in its new Global Findex 2025 report.For the first time, 40 percent of adults in low- and... Keep Reading...
Blue cubes with illuminated edges and symbols, arranged in a geometric pattern.

Fintech Firm Velocity Raises US$10 Million for Enterprise Stablecoin Infrastructure

In what is believed to be the largest European pre-seed funding round of the year, UK fintech startup Velocity has emerged with US$10 million in early backing to develop a stablecoin infrastructure platform. The initiative is aimed squarely at large enterprises grappling with outdated... Keep Reading...

