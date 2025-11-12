NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + Delta Air Lines Marks 100 Years

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on November 12th

  • Stocks are up Wednesday morning after the DOW hit a record high on Tuesday, fueled by strong earnings and optimism around the potential end of the longest U.S. government shutdown.
  • House members return to Washington to vote on a spending package aimed at reopening the government, which could lead to the resumption of key federal data releases ahead of the Fed's December meeting.
  • NYSE-listed Delta Air Lines rings the opening bell to mark its 100th anniversary. CEO Ed Bastian will join Lance Glinn for an episode of Inside the ICE House, and later ring the closing bell with NYSE-listed Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi.

Opening Bell
Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) celebrates its 100th anniversary

Closing Bell
Delta (NYSE: DAL) and Uber (NYSE: UBER) celebrate their partnership

Click here to download the NYSE TV App

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nyse-content-advisory-pre-market-update--delta-air-lines-marks-100-years-302613090.html

SOURCE New York Stock Exchange

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2025/12/c1889.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Intercontinental ExchangeICENYSE:ICEFintech Investing
ICE
The Conversation (0)
Goldgroup (TSXV:GGA)

Goldgroup Files Updated Technical Report on Cerro Prieto Project

Goldgroup Mining Inc. ("Goldgroup" or the "Company") (TSXV:GGA)(OTCQX:GGAZF) is pleased to announce that it has filed an updated NI 43-101 technical report on the Cerro Prieto gold project located in Sonora State, Mexico. The report is entitled "Cerro Prieto Project, Heap Leach Project,... Keep Reading...
Skyharbour's Partner North Shore Uranium Completes Prospecting Program at the Falcon Project; Significant Radioactivity Discovered in Outcrops and Boulders

Skyharbour's Partner North Shore Uranium Completes Prospecting Program at the Falcon Project; Significant Radioactivity Discovered in Outcrops and Boulders

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) ("Skyharbour" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that its partner company, North Shore Uranium ("North Shore"), has completed a prospecting program at its Falcon Property ("Falcon" or the "Property") located at the... Keep Reading...
Update On The Mosseau Drill Program And Details Of New Fall, 2025 Exploration Program

Update On The Mosseau Drill Program And Details Of New Fall, 2025 Exploration Program

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, British Columbia / October 3, 2025 ‑ TheNewswire - Harvest Gold Corporation (TSXV: HVG,OTC:HVGDF) (" Harvest Gold " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the latest update on the drill program at Mosseau, its flagship property in the Urban Barry Belt in Quebec's... Keep Reading...
Juggernaut Samples up to 256.60 g/t Or 8.25 oz/t Gold and Identifies 4 New Gold-Rich Zones that Remain Wide Open and are Drill Ready within the Highway of Gold Corridor on the Big One Property, Golden Triangle, B.C.

Juggernaut Samples up to 256.60 g/t Or 8.25 oz/t Gold and Identifies 4 New Gold-Rich Zones that Remain Wide Open and are Drill Ready within the Highway of Gold Corridor on the Big One Property, Golden Triangle, B.C.

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - September 8, 2025 Juggernaut Exploration Ltd (JUGR.V) (OTCQB: JUGRF) (FSE: 4JE) ( the "Company" or "Juggernaut") is excited to announce that it has identified 4 distinct extensive drill-ready gold-rich zones that remain wide open located... Keep Reading...
Harvest Gold Announces Mosseau Drill Program Update; Urban Barry Regional Till Program Completed

Harvest Gold Announces Mosseau Drill Program Update; Urban Barry Regional Till Program Completed

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - August 28, 2025 ‑ Harvest Gold Corporation (TSXV: HVG,OTC:HVGDF) (" Harvest Gold " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that its diamond drill program at the Mosseau Gold Project is well underway, with the first five holes... Keep Reading...

Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb Join Evercore as Senior Managing Directors in the Transportation Investment Banking Group

Evercore announced today that Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb have joined the firm as senior managing directors in its transportation investment banking group. Both will be based in Richmond, Virginia, where Evercore has opened a new office as part of its ongoing initiative to further expand its... Keep Reading...
Justin Grossbard, co-founder of CompareForexBrokers.

Managing Wealth Across Borders: Q&A with CompareForexBrokers’ Justin Grossbard

Navigating international money transfers can be costly and complex, with hidden fees and poor exchange rates often eroding returns. To shed light on how individuals and businesses can better manage these transactions, the Investing News Network sat down for a Q&A with Justin Grossbard,... Keep Reading...
Text saying "decentralized finance" with colorful digital chart backdrop.

A Guide to DeFi: Understanding Decentralized Finance

Decentralized finance (DeFi) is a revolutionary shift in the financial landscape, offering a blockchain-based system that facilitates transactions without relying on traditional intermediaries like banks or brokerages. While the DeFi sector experienced a challenging period through 2022 and early... Keep Reading...
Contactless payment with blue card on smartphone displaying €18.00.

Digital Finance Fuels Record Savings Growth in Developing Nations: World Bank

Formal saving in developing economies surged to its highest level in more than a decade in 2024, powered largely by the widespread use of mobile phones and digital financial tools, the World Bank said in its new Global Findex 2025 report.For the first time, 40 percent of adults in low- and... Keep Reading...
Blue cubes with illuminated edges and symbols, arranged in a geometric pattern.

Fintech Firm Velocity Raises US$10 Million for Enterprise Stablecoin Infrastructure

In what is believed to be the largest European pre-seed funding round of the year, UK fintech startup Velocity has emerged with US$10 million in early backing to develop a stablecoin infrastructure platform. The initiative is aimed squarely at large enterprises grappling with outdated... Keep Reading...
Equity Story Group Limited

Strategic Investor Acquires 11.6% of Equity Story and New Director Appointment

The Board of Equity Story Group Ltd (ASX: EǪS) ("Equity Story" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that Capital Haus Pty Ltd has acquired an 11.6% strategic stake in the Company at 2.6 cents per share, aligning with the last traded price on the ASX. Capital Haus, a wealth management firm... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Stallion Uranium Closes Technology Data Acquisition Transaction & Engages Marketing Services

Silver Dollar Discovers New Mineralized Zone at the Nora Silver-Gold Project and Receives Drill Permit

Terra Clean Closes the Acquisition of the Past Producing Uranium Claims in San Rafael Swell, Utah, United States

CHARBONE Confirms Construction Schedule on Track at Sorel-Tracy and Announces the Imminent Start of Equipment Installation Phase

Related News

Energy Investing

Stallion Uranium Closes Technology Data Acquisition Transaction & Engages Marketing Services

Precious Metals Investing

Silver Dollar Discovers New Mineralized Zone at the Nora Silver-Gold Project and Receives Drill Permit

Energy Investing

Terra Clean Closes the Acquisition of the Past Producing Uranium Claims in San Rafael Swell, Utah, United States

Oil and Gas Investing

CHARBONE Confirms Construction Schedule on Track at Sorel-Tracy and Announces the Imminent Start of Equipment Installation Phase

Oil and Gas Investing

CHARBONE confirme le respect de l'echeancier de construction a Sorel-Tracy et annonce le debut imminent de la phase d'installation des equipements

Precious Metals Investing

1911 Gold Announces C$20 Million "Best Efforts" Life Offering and Private Placement

Base Metals Investing

Osisko Intersects 330.6 Metres Averaging 0.46% Cu in Southern Extension at Gaspé