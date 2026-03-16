NVIDIA to Launch L4 Software-Driven Robotaxis on Uber Across 28 Cities by 2028

NVIDIA to debut proprietary L4 software with leading OEMs on Uber's network, starting in Los Angeles and San Francisco next year

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) and NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) today announced an expansion of their autonomous vehicle partnership . The companies, supported by their growing roster of automaker partners, plan to launch a global fleet of entirely NVIDIA software-driven autonomous vehicles, starting in Los Angeles and San Francisco in the first half of 2027 and scaling across 28 cities globally by 2028.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260316199483/en/

NVIDIA and Uber to launch NVIDIA-driven robotaxis across 28 cities by 2028

NVIDIA and Uber to launch NVIDIA-driven robotaxis across 28 cities by 2028

Central to this deployment is the NVIDIA DRIVE Hyperion autonomous vehicle platform and NVIDIA Alpamayo , a next-generation reasoning-based AI model for autonomous vehicles designed to handle complex "long-tail" scenarios—such as unpredictable construction zones or erratic pedestrian behavior—using chain-of-thought logic, marking NVIDIA's evolution into a full-stack L4 software provider.

"Autonomous technology holds enormous promise to make transportation safer, more reliable, and more accessible," said Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of Uber. "By expanding our partnership with NVIDIA and combining advanced AI with Uber's global network and operating experience, we are laying the foundation for an increasingly multi-player AV world, ensuring broad commercialization and helping to bring robotaxi service to more riders over time."

"The ‘ChatGPT moment' for physical AI has arrived—robotic systems can now reason about the complexities of the physical world," said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. "Uber is building one of the world's most expansive autonomous ride-hailing platforms. We are delighted to connect NVIDIA's large ecosystem of robotaxi-ready partners to the Uber network to bring the magic of robotaxis to cities worldwide."

NVIDIA and Uber will implement a phased deployment strategy in each launch city. This will begin with a fleet of data-collection vehicles to help train the Alpamayo engine on city-specific driving nuances. Following this phase, the fleet will transition to an operator-led launch, before transitioning to fully driverless Level 4 deployments. This systematic approach is intended to support an effective scale-up to 28 cities with driverless operations across North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia by 2028.

About Uber

Uber's mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 72 billion trips later, we're building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

Investors and analysts: investor@uber.com
Media: press@uber.com

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