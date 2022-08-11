Precious MetalsInvesting News

NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTC PINK:NVGLF) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the finalization of the strategic data analysis (The Data Library Project) by GoldSpot Discoveries Corp. ("GoldSpot") (SPOT

NV Gold's Data Library consists of multiple data compilations, covering Nevada and elsewhere, including extensive proprietary exploration files created by AngloGold, USMX, Canyon Resources and others. Multiple significant regional geological, geochemical, and geophysical exploration programs generated this data, comprised of over 40 years of effort, and at a historical cost in excess of US$20 million.

Goldspot handled the legacy data inventory reviewing 241 file boxes and large numbers of rolled maps that were stored in NV Gold's warehouse in Reno, Nevada. A total of 1,186 individual files were scanned and the georeferenced maps were sorted by their designated county.

Data extracted from the scanned documents included:

  • Rock samples;
  • Soil (Stream) samples;
  • Significant drill hole intercepts;
  • Geological maps;
  • Geochemical maps;
  • Geophysical surveys;
  • Interpretive maps; and
  • Mineralized trends projected at surface.

One of the most effective data layers for gold targeting is the surface rock samples. GoldSpot evaluated areas peripheral to each anomalous rock sample noting its host, its exploration potential and generating ranked exploration targets. The targets were ranked on the published geology of the areas and on other proprietary criteria.

In total, GoldSpot identified 31 targets which were categorized and ranked, to be evaluated by NV Gold's technical team.

"I am excited about the outcome of this data analysis and the results presented by GoldSpot and their technical team. It has been our plan to get NV Gold's extensive geological databases into a digital format, homogenized and analyzed. The Company now has a cutting-edge advantage over other explorers in Nevada, and NV Gold will look forward to analyzing and potentially to adding new highly prospective properties with discovery potential to our Exploration Pipeline." commented Thomas Klein, VP Exploration of NV Gold.

About GoldSpot Discoveries Corp.

GoldSpot Discoveries Corp. (SPOT) is a technology and investment company that leverages machine learning to reduce capital risk while working to increase efficiency and success rates in resource exploration and investment. GoldSpot Discoveries combines proprietary technology with traditional domain expertise, offering a front-to-back service solution to its partners, and in some cases, capital to initiate exploration programs. GoldSpot's solutions target big data problems, making full use of historically unutilized data to better comprehend resource property potential.

John Watson, NV Gold's Chairman added, "Historical data can be of great value for many reasons. New geologic models continue to evolve and historical results can illuminate new concepts that can lead to new discoveries. Knowledge of previous work can save many man-hours and avoid duplication of field effort, thus making exploration expenditures more focused and efficient. SPOT's analysis should lead to efficient evaluation of priority areas and add promising new projects."

About NV Gold Corporation

NV Gold is a junior exploration company based in Vancouver, British Columbia that is focused on making significant gold discoveries in Nevada through focused exploration activities. The Company aims to quickly evaluate and advance mineral opportunities to drill-ready stage utilizing its widely recognized and experienced technical team and its extensive historical data.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,
John Seaberg
Chief Executive Officer

For further information, visit the Company's website at www.nvgoldcorp.com or contact:

Freeform Communications at 604.245.0054

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements or information. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's identification of new target areas and other planned exploration activities, are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include regulatory issues, market prices, availability of capital and financing, general economic, market or business conditions, timeliness of government or regulatory approvals, the extent to which mineralized structures extend on to the Company's Projects and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

SOURCE:NV Gold Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/711621/NV-Gold-and-GoldSpot-Discoveries-Corp-Completes-Data-Library-Project-Targeting-over-30-New-Potentially-Prospective-Areas-in-Nevada

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

NV GoldTSXV:NVXPrecious Metals Investing
NVX:CA
TSXV:NVX

NV Gold


Keep reading...Show less
NV Gold Corporation Announces The Appointment Of John Seaberg As Chief Executive Officer

NV Gold Corporation Announces The Appointment Of John Seaberg As Chief Executive Officer

NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. John Seaberg as the Company's new Chief Executive Officer

Mr. Seaberg has held several executive roles within the mining industry throughout his career. Since September, 2021, he has been CFO of Condor Gold plc. From July 2019 to June 2021, he was the Senior Vice President and CFO of Calibre Mining. Prior to Calibre, he was the Executive Chairman of Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. He was previously Senior Vice President of Strategic Relations at Klondex Mines Ltd. In this role he was responsible for global investor relations and corporate development initiatives as an acting member of the senior executive team. Prior to Klondex, John was employed for more than 12 years by Newmont Mining Corporation where he last held the position of Vice President, Investor Relations. He has a Bachelor of Science Business Administration (BSBA) degree from Colorado State University and a Masters of BusinessAdministration (MBA) from the University of Denver.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NV Gold Significantly Enlarges Epithermal Gold Mineralization at its Slumber Project, Nevada

NV Gold Significantly Enlarges Epithermal Gold Mineralization at its Slumber Project, Nevada

Hole SL-27 Returns 112m @ 0.26 gpt, Hole SL 25 Returns 47m @ 0.32 gpt

NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") The Company reported an update today on its 2021-2 Slumber Project in Nevada, USA

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NV Gold Completes 2021-2 Program at Slumber Project; Continues expansion of Mineralized Zone

NV Gold Completes 2021-2 Program at Slumber Project; Continues expansion of Mineralized Zone

NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") The Company announced today an update on its Slumber project in Nevada, USA

Slumber Gold Project, Humboldt County, Nevada

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NV Gold Receives Confirmation of Gold Mineralization, Interpreted from Low Resistor Target, through Positive Lab Results from Recent RC Drill Holes at Slumber Project

NV Gold Receives Confirmation of Gold Mineralization, Interpreted from Low Resistor Target, through Positive Lab Results from Recent RC Drill Holes at Slumber Project

NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") The Company announced today an update on its active projects in Nevada, USA

Slumber Gold Project, Humboldt County, Nevada

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NV Gold Confirms Potential Extension of Gold Mineralization at Slumber Project

NV Gold Confirms Potential Extension of Gold Mineralization at Slumber Project

NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(Frankfurt:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") has confirmed the correlation of a "low-resistivity zone" with known alteration and possible gold mineralization at its 100% controlled Slumber Gold Project ("Slumber") located approximately 50 miles northwest of Winnemucca, Humboldt County, Nevada, USA

The Q4-2021 drill program at Slumber has currently completed five RC (reverse circulation) drill holes totaling approximately 900 meters. The goal of this program is the confirmation of a reinterpreted geological model and correlation of alteration and possible gold mineralization with a low resistivity zone identified by last year's CSAMT work (see press release September 7th, 2021). The initial holes appear to confirm this previously untested concept.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
First Tellurium Engages Corporate Communications Provider

First Tellurium Engages Corporate Communications Provider

First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL) (the "Company" or "First Tellurium"), announces it has entered into an agreement for engagement of corporate consulting services (the "Agreement") with Dutchess Group LLC ("Dutchess") to provide corporate communications services. Services will include dissemination of public company materials and social media management.

Under the terms of the Agreement, Dutchess will be engaged for an initial term of 3 months at a rate of $15,000 per month. Upon review following the initial three-month period, the Company and Dutchess will discuss continuance of the contract.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
JAZZ RESOURCES INC. Receives DTC Eligibility

JAZZ RESOURCES INC. Receives DTC Eligibility

(TheNewswire)

August 10, 2022 TheNewswire - Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada Jazz Resources Inc. (the " Company " or " JZR ") (TSXV:JZR) is pleased to announce that its common shares ("Shares") have been made eligible for book-entry and depository services of the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") to facilitate electronic clearing and settlement of transfers of its Shares in the United States.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Prismo Metals Announces DTC Eligibility

Prismo Metals Announces DTC Eligibility

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) ("Prismo" or the "Company") today announced that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement in the United States through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC").

DTC eligibility is expected to simplify the process of trading and enhance liquidity of Prismo shares in the United States. The Company's shares recently began trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market ("OTCQB") under the ticker symbol PMOMF.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nexus Gold Receives Shareholder Approval for the Spinout of its Canadian Projects

Nexus Gold Receives Shareholder Approval for the Spinout of its Canadian Projects

(TheNewswire)

Nexus Gold Corp.

Vancouver, Canada TheNewswire - August 10, 2022 Nexus Gold Corp. (" Nexus Gold " or the " Company ") (TSXV:NXS ) ( OTC:NXXGF ) ( FSE:N6E) is pleased to advise that its proposed plan of arrangement (the " Arrangement "), announced June 28, 2022, has received approval of the shareholders of the Company. The Arrangement, which involves the spinout (the " Spinout ") of the Company's Canadian projects (which include the McKenzie Gold Project, located in Red Lake, Ontario, and the 13,000-hectare Cyclone Gold-Nickel-Copper project, located in the James Bay region, Quebec) was approved at a special shareholders meeting held on August 4, 2022, by 99% of the votes cast at the meeting.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
High Grade Rock Chip Assays Returned From Arthurs Seat Gold-Silver Project, New South Wales

High Grade Rock Chip Assays Returned From Arthurs Seat Gold-Silver Project, New South Wales

CSE:ROO) (OTC PINK:JNCCF) (Frankfurt:5VHA) RooGold Inc. ("RooGold" or the "Issuer") is pleased to report that high-grade gold and silver assays have been returned from its preliminary rock chip sampling program at its 100% held Arthurs Seat Project (Exploration Licence 9144) in the highly prospective New England Orogen in New South Wales, Australia

Highlights

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
St. Anthony Gold Enters Exclusivity Agreement

St. Anthony Gold Enters Exclusivity Agreement

St. Anthony Gold Corp. ("St. Anthony" or the "Company") (CSE:STAG)(Frankfurt: M1N)(OTC PINK:MTEHF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a right of exclusivity agreement (the "ROE") to acquire the Mallay Mine in Peru

The Mallay Mine is located five hours drive north of Lima and three kilometers from the community of Mallay. The 10,562 hectare Tres Cerros Au-Ag Project, mine and processing plant are currently in care and maintenance mode. The existing 600 tpd plant was constructed in 2010.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×