Nuvectis Pharma To Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Nuvectis Pharma To Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVCT) ("Nuvectis" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative therapies for the treatment of complement-related conditions and oncology, today announced that members of senior management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • 2026 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference: Fireside Chat, Friday, September 11, 2026 at 9:10 AM ET. Webcast link: Cantor Fireside Chat.
  • H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference: Company Presentation, Monday, September 14, 2026 at 12:00 PM ET. Webcast link: Nuvectis Presentation.

A webcast of the presentations will be available in the Investors section of Nuvectis' website at www.nuvectis.com.

About Nuvectis Pharma, Inc.

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative therapies for the treatment of immune complement-related conditions and oncology. The Company's pipeline includes ciprocopan (NXP100), a complement Factor B inhibitor in development for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, and the oncology drug candidates NXP900 and NXP200, in development for the treatment of advanced cancers.

The company's lead drug candidate is ciprocopan, a Factor B inhibitor, with best-in-class potential, recently approved in China for the treatment of PNH patients previously untreated with complement inhibitors. In PNH and other complement-mediated diseases, ciprocopan is expected to provide a meaningful convenience advantage as a once-daily, oral treatment option for diseases requiring lifelong treatment.

NXP200 is an oral, brain-penetrant, paradox-breaker BRAF inhibitor for the treatment of BRAF V600X-mutated and Class II/III non-V600-mutated solid tumor malignancies, including central nervous system cancer, colorectal cancer, melanoma, and non-small cell lung cancer, with best-in-class potential.

NXP900 is an oral small molecule inhibitor of the SRC Family of Kinases, including SRC and YES1 intended to inhibit the catalytic and scaffolding functions of the SRC kinase, providing comprehensive shutdown of the SRC signaling pathway.

Company Contact

Ron Bentsur
Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President
rbentsur@nuvectis.com

Media Relations Contact

Kevin Gardner
LifeSci Advisors
kgardner@lifesciadvisors.com


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