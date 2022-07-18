Nanotech Investing News

Dr. Liu is a clinical leader who brings expertise in the discovery, development, and regulatory approval of oncology therapies worldwide

Ms. Wentworth has over two decades of industry experience in domestic and international regulatory and quality affairs

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE: NUVB), a biopharmaceutical company tackling some of the greatest unmet needs in oncology by developing differentiated and novel therapeutic candidates, today announced the appointment of David Liu, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Medical Officer and Kerry Wentworth as Chief Regulatory Officer. Dr. Liu will lead Nuvation Bio's clinical development team and collaborate with the executive committee to provide strategic direction for the Company's research and drug development programs. Ms. Wentworth will oversee regulatory and quality affairs across the Company's pipeline.

"I am honored to join Nuvation Bio and oversee the clinical development of innovative therapies for the most difficult-to-treat cancers," said Dr. Liu. "I look forward to working with this experienced and dedicated team to address the unmet needs of cancer patients."

"Nuvation Bio's mission to bring meaningful cancer treatments to patients who have nearly exhausted all options deeply resonates with me," said Ms. Wentworth. "The Company is taking on this bold challenge with tenacity and urgency, and I am proud to contribute to this important work."

Dr. Liu brings over 20 years of experience leading the discovery and development of oncology therapies, including New Drug Application (NDA) submissions for multiple oncology assets in the U.S., Europe, and China. Most recently, Dr. Liu served as the Chief Medical Officer at a biotechnology company based in Shanghai, China. There, he built and led their clinical research and development organization, including global clinical research, global clinical operations, pharmacovigilance, biostatistics, programming and data management, clinical pharmacology, and drug supply.

Ms. Wentworth has over 25 years of experience in domestic and international regulatory and quality affairs. Her background spans early and late development across multiple therapeutic areas, including oncology, osteoarthritis, pain management, autoimmune disorders, and rare diseases. She also has a broad scope of product knowledge, ranging from injectable small molecules to complex autologous platforms. Ms. Wentworth most recently served as Chief Regulatory Officer at Flexion Therapeutics, which was acquired by Pacira Biosciences in 2021, setting and delivering on regulatory and quality strategies across their product portfolio. Notably, Ms. Wentworth was instrumental in leading the company's first NDA successfully into commercialization.

"We are pleased for David and Kerry to join the Nuvation Bio team and believe their decades of focused experience at leading global biopharmaceutical companies will significantly contribute to the development of our various programs," said David Hung, M.D., Founder, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Nuvation Bio. "We look forward to working with them as we aim to meaningfully improve the lives of cancer patients."

Earlier in his career, Dr. Liu held several roles of increasing strategic responsibility at Bristol Myers Squibb, where he became a leader in Oncology Global Clinical Research, including leading the Global Prostate Cancer Program, Pediatric Clinical Development, and Translational Research for ipilimumab, and development of nivolumab and ipilimumab for China. After Bristol Myers Squibb, Dr. Liu was the Global Lead Physician at Celgene for the revlimid plus rituximab submission program in indolent lymphoma. Dr. Liu earned a Ph.D. from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, an M.S. from the University of Toledo, and an M.D. from Beijing Medical University (Peking University School of Medicine).

Prior to joining Flexion, Ms. Wentworth served as Vice President, Clinical, Regulatory, and Quality at Agenus, Inc., where she led all global regulatory and clinical development efforts. Previously, Ms. Wentworth led the regulatory and quality function for Genelabs Technologies, Inc., and prior to that held positions of increasing responsibility within Regulatory Affairs at Genzyme. Ms. Wentworth holds a B.S. in pre-veterinary medicine from the University of New Hampshire.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio is a biopharmaceutical company tackling some of the greatest unmet needs in oncology by developing differentiated and novel therapeutic candidates. Nuvation Bio's proprietary portfolio includes mechanistically distinct oncology therapeutic product candidates, each targeting some of the most difficult-to-treat types of cancer. Nuvation Bio was founded in 2018 by biopharma industry veteran David Hung, M.D., who previously founded Medivation, Inc., which brought to patients one of the world's leading prostate cancer medicines. Nuvation Bio has offices in New York and San Francisco. For more information, please visit www.nuvationbio.com .

Nuvation Bio Investors:
ir@nuvationbio.com

Nuvation Bio Media:
Argot Partners
Leo Vartorella
leo@argotpartners.com

Nuvation Bio Announces FDA Partial Clinical Hold for Phase 1 Study of NUV-422 in Solid Tumors

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE: NUVB), a biopharmaceutical company tackling some of the greatest unmet needs in oncology by developing differentiated and novel therapeutic candidates, today announced the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has placed a partial clinical hold on the Company's Phase 1 dose escalation study of NUV-422 in solid tumors, including high grade glioma, HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer and metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer. The Company's Phase 1 trial began enrolling patients 19 months ago in December 2020 and, in recent months, was exploring higher doses to define a maximum tolerated dose. Following the emergence of uveitis, a form of inflammation in the eye, in certain patients receiving NUV-422, the Company proactively paused enrollment of new patients in order to further assess these adverse events with investigators and uveitis experts, and also reached out to the FDA for guidance around an appropriate path forward. While the partial hold is in place, no new patients will be enrolled in the NUV-422 program, although current study participants may continue to be treated in the Phase 1 study.

"We are committed to patient safety across all of our studies and to working collaboratively with the FDA to develop, as efficiently as possible, new medicines where existing therapies are inadequate," said David Hung, M.D., founder, president and chief executive officer of Nuvation Bio. "Based upon the recent development of uveitis as a potential safety signal, we will conduct an overall risk/benefit analysis of the NUV-422 program. Our goal is always to ensure that we deploy our resources on programs that have the highest probability of success and of generating value for patients and our investors. With $737.7 million in cash as of March 31, 2022, we are well positioned to continue developing all of our internal product candidates.

Top 6 Nanotechnology Uses

While there’s been plenty of focus on apps and cloud computing in the technology space, advances are also being made in hardware-focused sectors such as nanotechnology.

Nanotechnology uses include everything from safer food processing to more efficient drug-delivery systems to tiny transistors that allow for smaller, more powerful computer chips. Unsurprisingly, nanotechnology applications are set to grow significantly in the coming years. The global nanotechnology market is projected to reach US$70.7 billion by 2026, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 9.2 percent between 2020 and 2026.

Still, for investors just starting to look at nanotechnology stocks, it can be difficult to know where to begin as nanotechnology applications are so varied. As a starting point, here’s an overview of six of the top areas in which nanoscience and nanotechnologies are making a big difference today.

NanoXplore Announces Management and Board Changes

NanoXplore Inc. (" NanoXplore " or the " Company ") (TSX: GRA and OTCQX: NNXPF) announces today that after more than eight years with NanoXplore, Luc Veilleux, CFO, will be departing the Company from his position on July 18, 2022 and will be joining VoltaXplore as CFO. He will remain with the Corporation until September 1, 2022 to ensure a smooth transition. Luc has over 25 years of executive management, financial and operational experience in manufacturing and mining industries. His previous roles include CFO of Mason Graphite, President of Maxi Canada, and CFO of Imerys Graphite and Carbon. Mr. Veilleux, with his work ethic and talent, made a major contribution to NanoXplore's development.

"On behalf of everyone at NanoXplore, I'd like to express my gratitude to Luc for his outstanding leadership, selfless partnership, and financial stewardship. Luc has played a crucial role in NanoXplore's success and growth by helping lay the solid foundation that supports the company's innovation, global presence and financial strength. I am looking forward to continue working with Luc in VoltaXplore" said Soroush Nazarpour, President and CEO, NanoXplore.

NanoXplore Reports Improved Third-Quarter 2022 Financial Results

NanoXplore Inc. ("NanoXplore" or "the Company") (TSX: GRA and OTCQX: NNXPF), a world-leading graphene company, reported today financial results for the third quarter ended March 31, 2022.

HIGHLIGHTS

NanoXplore and Molding Products Execute Long Term Supply Agreement for GrapheneBlack Enhanced Composite Materials for Transportation Market

NanoXplore Inc. (" NanoXplore " or the " Corporation ") (TSX: GRA and OTCQX: NNXPF) announces that it has entered into a long-term supply agreement with Molding Products LLC to produce and sell graphene-enhanced Sheet Molding Compound ("SMC") called GrapheneBlack™ SMC, used to create high quality, lightweight composite exterior and battery enclosure parts for cars and trucks, such as hoods, bumpers, roofs, and battery packs. GrapheneBlack™ SMC delivers weight reduction of up to 15% vs typical composite parts while also improving surface finish, paintability, and crack resistance. Under the terms of the agreement, both companies can market and sell the new premium grade of SMC under the NanoXplore tradename. Weight reduction is becoming increasingly important for the transportation industry, particularly because electric vehicles are generally heavier than internal combustion engine vehicles and range anxiety could be addressed by reducing the weight of the vehicles. Furthermore, lightweight sheet molding composites are being used increasingly in electric vehicle battery packs that would be complementary to NanoXplore battery related activities.

The agreement with NanoXplore secures a competitive, localized supply of high-quality graphene to produce GrapheneBlack™ SMC as well as R&D support for the development of new graphene-enhanced product grades. NanoXplore is the world's largest manufacturer of sustainable, high-quality, cost-effective graphene with 4,000 metric tons of annual production capacity in Montreal, Canada.

NanoXplore Inc. to Announce Third Quarter Results Conference Call on Tuesday May 17, 2022, and the Nomination of its Director of Investor Relations

NanoXplore Inc. (TSX: GRA and OTCQX: NNXPF) ("NanoXplore") is pleased to hold a conference call to discuss the results of its third quarter ended March 31, 2022, on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The financial results will be released on Monday, May 16, 2022, after the market close.

Details of the Q3 Conference Call

Solmax and NanoXplore formalize their relationship after five years of collaboration and innovation through a blanket purchase order

NanoXplore Inc. (" NanoXplore ") (TSX: GRA and OTCQX: NNXPF) and Solmax Group Inc. (" Solmax ") announce that they entered into a blanket purchase order, result of several years of collaborative work.

The five-year collaboration between the two companies has resulted in a product that is the first of its kind in the environmental infrastructure market. "This cooperation underscores our commitment to delivering growth through forward-looking innovation and collaboration," says Solmax CEO, Jean-Louis Vangeluwe. "Our five-year development collaboration with NanoXplore will allow us to launch a next-generation product based on graphene technology that solves some of our customers' sustainability challenges while also boosting performance."

