Nuvalent to Present New Preclinical Data for HER2-Selective Inhibitor, NVL-330, at AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics

- Nuvalent, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUVL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer, today announced an upcoming poster presentation further characterizing the preclinical intracranial activity of its novel HER2-selective inhibitor, NVL-330, at the AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics being held October 22-26, 2025 in Boston.
Details of the poster presentation are as follows:
Title: Preclinical intracranial activity of NVL-330, a selective HER2 tyrosine kinase inhibitor
Abstract Number: B057
Authors: Yuting Sun*1, Kristin L. Andrews1, Anupong Tangpeerachaikul1, Michael J. Walsh1, Nancy E. Kohl2, Joshua C. Horan1, Henry E. Pelish1
Session: Poster Session B
Session Date and Time: Friday, October 24, 2025, 12:30-4:00 p.m. ET
Location: Exhibit Hall D
*Presenter, corresponding author; 1Nuvalent, Inc., Cambridge, MA, USA; 2Kohl Consulting, Wellesley, MA, USA
About Nuvalent
Nuvalent, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUVL) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for patients with cancer, designed to overcome the limitations of existing therapies for clinically proven kinase targets. Leveraging deep expertise in chemistry and structure-based drug design, we develop innovative small molecules that have the potential to overcome resistance, minimize adverse events, address brain metastases, and drive more durable responses. Nuvalent is advancing a robust pipeline with investigational candidates for ROS1-positive, ALK-positive, and HER2-altered non-small cell lung cancer, and multiple discovery-stage research programs.
