Nuvalent Announces Timing of Topline Pivotal Data for TKI Pre-treated Patients with Advanced ALK-positive NSCLC from ALKOVE-1 Clinical Trial of Neladalkib

Company to host webcast and conference call on November 17, 2025 at 8:00am ET
Nuvalent, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUVL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer, today announced that the company will host a webcast and conference call on Monday, November 17, 2025 at 8:00 a.m. ET, to discuss topline pivotal data for neladalkib, an investigational ALK-selective inhibitor, in TKI pre-treated patients with advanced ALK-positive non-small cell lung cancer from the global ALKOVE-1 Phase 12 clinical trial.
Webcast and Conference Call Information
To access the call, please dial +1 (800) 836-8184 (domestic) or +1 (646) 357-8785 (international) at least 10 minutes prior to the start time and ask to be joined to the Nuvalent call.
Accompanying slides and a live video webcast will be available in the Investors section of the Nuvalent website at https://investors.nuvalent.com/events. A replay and accompanying slides will be archived on the Nuvalent website for 30 days.
About Neladalkib and the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial
Neladalkib is an investigational brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor created with the aim to overcome limitations observed with currently available ALK inhibitors. Neladalkib is designed to remain active in tumors that have developed resistance to first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors, including tumors with single or compound treatment-emergent ALK mutations such as G1202R. In addition, neladalkib is designed for central nervous system (CNS) penetrance to improve treatment options for patients with brain metastases, and to avoid inhibition of the structurally related tropomyosin receptor kinase (TRK) family. Together, these characteristics have the potential to avoid TRK-related CNS adverse events seen with dual TRK/ALK inhibitors and to drive deep, durable responses for patients across all lines of therapy. Neladalkib has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) breakthrough therapy designation for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic ALK-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who have been previously treated with 2 or more ALK tyrosine kinase inhibitors and orphan drug designation for ALK-positive NSCLC.
The ALKOVE-1 trial (NCT05384626) is a first-in-human Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with advanced ALK-positive NSCLC and other solid tumors. The completed Phase 1 portion enrolled ALK-positive NSCLC patients who previously received at least one ALK TKI, or patients with other ALK-positive solid tumors who had been previously treated or for whom no satisfactory standard of care exists. The Phase 1 portion of the trial was designed to evaluate the overall safety and tolerability of neladalkib, with additional objectives including determination of the recommended Phase 2 dose (RP2D), characterization of the pharmacokinetic profile, and evaluation of preliminary anti-tumor activity. The global, single arm, open label Phase 2 portion is designed with registrational intent for TKI pre-treated patients with advanced ALK-positive NSCLC. Global enrollment in ALKOVE-1 remains ongoing for adult and adolescent patients with ALK-positive solid tumors outside of NSCLC, and adolescent patients with ALK-positive NSCLC.
About Nuvalent
Nuvalent, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUVL) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for patients with cancer, designed to overcome the limitations of existing therapies for clinically proven kinase targets. Leveraging deep expertise in chemistry and structure-based drug design, we develop innovative small molecules that have the potential to overcome resistance, minimize adverse events, address brain metastases, and drive more durable responses. Nuvalent is advancing a robust pipeline with investigational candidates for ROS1-positive, ALK-positive, and HER2-altered non-small cell lung cancer, and multiple discovery-stage research programs.
