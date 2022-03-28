Nutrien Ltd. announced today that it is hosting a virtual Investor Update meeting on June 9, 2022, from 10:30 a.m. ET to approximately 1:00 p.m. ET. Nutrien’s Executive Leadership team will provide an update on the company’s strategic initiatives, ESG performance and capital allocation priorities. Information pertaining to event access is forthcoming and will be made available on Nutrien’s website at . About ...

NTR:CA,NTR