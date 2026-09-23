Nutrien to Host Investor Day on November 30

Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today that it is hosting an Investor Day in Toronto on Monday, November 30, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Nutrien's leadership team will provide an update on the company's outlook for the business, strategic objectives, and levers to deliver shareholder value through free cash flow growth and disciplined capital allocation.

Attendance in person is limited to institutional investors and sell-side analysts. Access to a webcast and replay of the event will be available on Nutrien's Investor Events page. Registration for the event can be completed at www.nutrien.com/news/events .

About Nutrien

Nutrien is a leading global provider of crop inputs and services. We operate a world-class network of production, distribution and ag retail facilities that positions us to efficiently serve the needs of growers. We focus on creating long-term value by prioritizing investments that strengthen the advantages of our business across the ag value chain and by maintaining access to the resources and the relationships with stakeholders needed to achieve our goals.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:

Investor Contact
Jeff Holzman
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and FP&A
(306) 933 8545 – investors@nutrien.com

Media Contact
Simon Scott
Vice President, Global Communications
(403) 225 7213 – media@nutrien.com

Contact us at: www.nutrien.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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