All amounts are in US dollars except as otherwise noted Nutrien Ltd. announced today its fourth quarter 2021 results, with net earnings of $1.2 billion . Fourth-quarter adjusted net earnings 1 were $2.47 per share and adjusted EBITDA 1 was $2.5 billion. “The advantages of Nutrien’s integrated business were demonstrated in 2021 as we delivered record financial results 3 and made significant progress on our ...

NTR:CA,NTR