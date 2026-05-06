Nutrien Declares Quarterly Dividend of US$0.55 per Share

Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.55 per share payable on July 17, 2026, to shareholders of record on June 30, 2026.

Registered shareholders who are residents of Canada as reflected in Nutrien's shareholders register, as well as beneficial holders (i.e., shareholders who hold their common shares through a broker or other intermediary) whose intermediary is a participant in CDS Clearing and Depositary Services Inc. or its nominee, CDS & Co., will receive their dividend in Canadian dollars, calculated based on the Bank of Canada daily average exchange rate on June 30, 2026. Registered shareholders resident outside of Canada as reflected in Nutrien's shareholders register, including the United States, as well as beneficial holders whose intermediary is a participant in The Depository Trust Company or its nominee, Cede & Co., will receive their dividend in US dollars. However, registered shareholders of Nutrien may elect to change the currency of their dividend payments to US dollars or Canadian dollars, as applicable. In addition, Nutrien offers registered shareholders direct deposit by electronic funds transfer for dividend payments.

Registered shareholders may elect to change the currency of their dividend and enroll for direct deposit by contacting Nutrien's registrar and transfer agent, Computershare Investor Services Inc., directly (1-800-564-6253 or service@computershare.com ). Beneficial shareholders should contact their broker or other intermediary to determine the ability and necessary steps involved in an election to change the currency of their dividend payment. For further details, please visit www.nutrien.com/investors/nutrien-historical-dividend .

All dividends paid by Nutrien are, pursuant to subsection 89(14) of the Income Tax Act (Canada), designated as eligible dividends.

About Nutrien

Nutrien is a leading global provider of crop inputs and services. We operate a world-class network of production, distribution and ag retail facilities that positions us to efficiently serve the needs of growers. We focus on creating long-term value by prioritizing investments that strengthen the advantages of our business across the ag value chain and by maintaining access to the resources and the relationships with stakeholders needed to achieve our goals.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:

Investor Contact
Jeff Holzman
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and FP&A
(306) 933 8545 – investors@nutrien.com

Media Contact
Simon Scott
Vice President, Global Communications
(403) 225 7213 – media@nutrien.com

Contact us at: www.nutrien.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

NutrienNTR:CCtsx:ntrnyse:ntrpotash investing
NTR:CC
The Conversation (0)

Nutrien

None Keep Reading...
A blue tractor spreading potash fertilizer in a green field with text reading: 5 Top Australian Mining Stocks This Week.

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Highfield Climbs Amid Spiking Fertilizer Prices

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly round-up of the top-performing mining stocks listed on the ASX, starting with news in Australia's resource sector.This week’s list highlights mineral companies across a range of commodities impacted by the ongoing war, led by potash company... Keep Reading...
Red tractor sprays lush green field under a blue sky with wispy clouds.

Agriculture Market Update: Q1 2026 in Review

Phosphate and potash prices were relatively stable through the end of 2025 and the first two months of 2026.However, a burgeoning war between the US and Iran, along with strict export restrictions from China, the world’s top phosphate exporter, are threatening to push phosphate prices higher in... Keep Reading...
Red combine harvester unloading grain into trailer in a golden wheat field under blue sky.

Agriculture Market Forecast: Top Trends for Potash and Phosphate in 2026

Phosphate and potash prices saw momentum in 2025 as tariffs and supply issues affected global markets. Elevated phosphate prices persisted throughout the year due to supply shortages stemming from export restrictions imposed by China, the world’s top phosphate producer. Meanwhile, the potash... Keep Reading...
Container ship docked at port with cranes and stacked cargo containers.

Nutrien Chooses US Port for Potash Terminal, Faces Canadian Backlash

Nutrien (TSX:NTR,NYSE:NTR) has chosen the Port of Longview in Washington state as the preferred site for a new potash export terminal, shifting one of Canada’s largest resource expansions across the border.The Saskatchewan-based producer said Longview emerged as the strongest candidate after it... Keep Reading...
Farmer walking through rows of lush green plants at sunset.

Agriculture Market Update: Q3 2025 in Review

Fertilizer prices remained elevated in Q3 compared to both the first half of the year and the end of 2024. Potash prices surged at the start of the year as the Trump administration threatened tariffs on Canada, the top supplier to US farmers. During the third quarter, prices were 20 percent... Keep Reading...
Wooden gavel and block with law books on reflective surface.

Morocco, Emmerson Advance Toward US$2.2 Billion Arbitration Over Halted Potash Project

Morocco has appointed an arbitrator in its ongoing legal battle with Emmerson (LSE:EML,OTC Pink:EMMRF) under the International Center for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID).ICSID confirmed on August 15 that Morocco has nominated Professor Zachary Douglas, KC, an international law scholar... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Drilling Commences at Lo Herma ISR Uranium Project

White Dam Drilling Encounters New Shallow Gold Zones

Aurum hits thick gold intersections at BDT2

InMed Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Related News

energy investing

Drilling Commences at Lo Herma ISR Uranium Project

precious metals investing

White Dam Drilling Encounters New Shallow Gold Zones

precious metals investing

Aurum hits thick gold intersections at BDT2

gold investing

10 Largest Producers of Gold by Country

lithium investing

Lithium Outlook: World Edition

iron investing

Robust Project Economics Confirmed Following Completion of DRI Process Plant Costing

lithium investing

Lithium Outlook