Nutrien Ltd (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today the results of its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 17, 2022 (the "Meeting"). A total of 431,009,629 common shares, representing 78.01% of common shares outstanding, were represented at the Meeting.

Results of the matters voted on at the Meeting are set out below.

Election of Directors

Nutrien's 11 director nominees were elected:

Votes For (percent)

Votes Withheld (percent)

Christopher M. Burley

98.99%

1.01%

Maura J. Clark

99.09%

0.91%

Russell K. Girling

97.75%

2.25%

Michael J. Hennigan

90.75%

9.25%

Miranda C. Hubbs

99.22%

0.78%

Raj S. Kushwaha

98.98%

1.02%

Alice D. Laberge

99.16%

0.84%

Consuelo E. Madere

99.22%

0.78%

Keith G. Martell

97.92%

2.08%

Aaron W. Regent

99.42%

0.58%

Nelson L.C. Silva

99.40%

0.60%

Appointment of Auditors

KPMG LLP, Chartered Accountants, was re-appointed as auditor of Nutrien.

Votes For (percent): 99.69%
Votes Withheld (percent): 0.31%

Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation

A non-binding advisory vote to accept Nutrien's approach to executive compensation was approved.

Votes For (percent): 93.36%
Votes Against (percent): 6.64%

Full voting results on all matters voted on at the Meeting will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR at www.sec.gov .

About Nutrien

Nutrien is the world's largest provider of crop inputs and services, playing a critical role in helping growers increase food production in a sustainable manner. We produce and distribute approximately 27 million tonnes of potash, nitrogen and phosphate products world-wide. With this capability and our leading agriculture retail network, we are well positioned to supply the needs of our customers. We operate with a long-term view and are committed to working with our stakeholders as we address our economic, environmental and social priorities. The scale and diversity of our integrated portfolio provides a stable earnings base, multiple avenues for growth and the opportunity to return capital to shareholders.

