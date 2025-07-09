Nutrien Announces Release Dates for Second Quarter 2025 Results and Conference Call

Nutrien Announces Release Dates for Second Quarter 2025 Results and Conference Call

 

 Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today plans to release second quarter 2025 results after market close on Wednesday, August 6. Nutrien will host a conference call to discuss its results and outlook at 10:00 a.m. EDT on Thursday, August 7.

 

Investors can access the call by dialing 1-800-206-4400 or 1-289-514-5005. A webcast of the call can be accessed by visiting Nutrien's Investor Events and Presentation page.

 

A recording of the call will be available after its completion and can be accessed at: www.nutrien.com/investors/events . The webcast link will be live for 12 months following the call.

 

  About Nutrien  

 

Nutrien is a leading global provider of crop inputs and services. We operate a world-class network of production, distribution and ag retail facilities that positions us to efficiently serve the needs of growers. We focus on creating long-term value by prioritizing investments that strengthen the advantages of our business across the ag value chain and by maintaining access to the resources and the relationships with stakeholders needed to achieve our goals.

 

  

  

 

  FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:
 
Jeff Holzman
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & FP&A
(306) 933-8545

Contact us at: www.nutrien.com  

 

Nutrien Ltd was created in 2018 as a result of the merger between PotashCorp and Agrium, Nutrien is the world's largest fertilizer producer by capacity. Nutrien produces the three main crop nutrients--nitrogen, potash, and phosphate--although its main focus is potash, where it is the global leader in installed capacity with roughly 20% share. The company is also the largest agricultural retailer in the United States, selling fertilizers, crop chemicals, seeds, and services directly to farm customers through both its physical stores and online platforms.

Nutrien Announces Ken Seitz and Jeff Tarsi as Speakers at the BofA Investor Conference

 

 Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today that Mr. Ken Seitz, Nutrien's President and Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Jeff Tarsi, Nutrien's Executive Vice President and President, Global Retail, will be speaking at the 2025 BofA Global Agriculture and Materials Conference on Wednesday, February 26 at 10:30am EST.

 

The fireside chat will be video cast and available on the Company's website at https://www.nutrien.com/investors/events  

Aerial view of a tractor spraying a vast, green field at sunset.

Agriculture Market Update: Q1 2025 in Review

Fertilizer prices were on the rise in Q1 after hitting their lowest averages since the pandemic in 2024.

The average phosphate price rose to US$572.1 per metric ton (MT) during Q4 2024. This upward trend has continued, with prices increasing to US$582.70 in January, US$603.80 in February and US$615.10 in March.

Potash prices also increased during the final quarter of 2024, reaching an average of US$238.90 per MT, with this momentum carrying over into 2025. Prices rose to US$302 in January, US$318.80 in February and US$336.30 in March.

Aerial view of Mosaic's Belle Plaine potash mine in Saskatchewan, Canada.

Top 10 Potash Countries by Production

The potash sector faced a number of headwinds in 2024, leading to volatility in fertilizer prices for much of the year.

While the market stabilized in the first half of 2024, lower cost inputs for potash production and improved crop production placed downward pressure on potash prices in the second half of the year.

The World Bank expects fertilizer prices to average lower in 2025 before stabilizing in 2026, while remaining well above the lows of 2015 to 2019 due to strong demand and supply constraints such as export restrictions from China and sanctions on Belarus and Russia, three of the largest potash producing countries.

Tractor spreading potash fertilizer on field at farm.

5 Canadian Potash Stocks

The global potash market is dominated by Canada, the world's leading potash producing country, with Canadian potash companies producing an impressive 15 million metric tons (MT) of the material in 2024.

The potash industry has faced difficulties in the past few years, including challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and most recently with the threat of US tariffs on Canadian goods and services. However, potash producers continue to push ahead despite headwinds. Meanwhile, potash exploration and development companies are working hard at projects that can take advantage of rising demand for agricultural products.

For those interested in the market, here's a list of Canadian potash stocks listed on the TSX and TSXV; companies are listed from largest to smallest, and all had market caps of at least C$10 million as of January 30, 2025.

Pile of potash fertilizer on ground with small leafy plant growing out of it.

How to Invest in Potash Stocks

The world's population is increasing rapidly and is expected to reach over 9.7 billion by 2050.

This situation is creating positive fundamentals for the agricultural sector, including the potash market. A larger population means much higher amounts of food will be needed; however, with more people will come further urbanization and less farmland with which to work, meaning farmers will have no choice but to increase crop yields.

That's where fertilizers like potash come in. Unsurprisingly, many investors are wondering what potash is and how they can gain exposure to the potash market. Read on to find out more about potash investing, and whether it may fit into your portfolio.

Keyboard with "invest" and Spain flag buttons.

Highfield Working with Authorities to Resolve Permit Issue at Muga Potash Project

Highfield Resources (ASX:HFR) is working with the Navarra government and Spanish authorities to resolve a procedural matter related to the Goyo mining concession at its flagship Muga potash project.

In an October update, the company said the Superior Court of Justice of Navarra had identified a procedural flaw in the coordination process between the Navarra and Spanish central governments regarding the concession’s approval.

“In a recent note published by the Government of Navarra, it was stated that both President (of Navarra) Ms. Chivite and Vice President (of Spain) Ms. Aagesen have agreed that the central and Navarra governments should continue working together to promote Mina Muga,” the company said in a January 31 release.

Keep reading...Show less
Crane puts a sack of fertilizer on a trailer in a field in the spring.

Potash Fertilizers: What’s the Difference Between SOP and MOP?

The world’s population continues to grow, and so too does demand for agricultural crops. Not surprisingly, it's becoming increasingly important for farmers to grow more crops more efficiently.

That’s where potash fertilizers come in — they not only increase food quality, but also boost crop yield. Farmers use various fertilizers to grow crops, but the two most common are sulfate of potash (SOP) and muriate of potash (MOP).

Canada is the world’s top potash producing country by far, with annual output topping 13 million metric tons (MT) in 2023. Russia took the second spot in terms of total potash production at 6.5 million MT, followed by China in third place at 6 million MT.

