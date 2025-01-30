Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Nutrien Announces Release Dates for Fourth Quarter 2024 Results and Conference Call

Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today plans to release fourth quarter 2024 results after market close on Wednesday, February 19. Nutrien will host a conference call to discuss its results and outlook at 10:00 a.m. EST on Thursday, February 20.

Investors can access the call by dialing 1- 800-206-4400 or 1-289-514-5005 . A webcast of the call can be accessed by visiting Nutrien's Investor Events and Presentation page.

A recording of the call will be available after its completion and can be accessed at: www.nutrien.com/investors/events . The webcast link will be live for 12 months following the call.

About Nutrien

Nutrien is a leading global provider of crop inputs and services. We operate a world-class network of production, distribution and ag retail facilities that positions us to efficiently serve the needs of growers. We focus on creating long-term value by prioritizing investments that strengthen the advantages of our business across the ag value chain and by maintaining access to the resources and the relationships with stakeholders needed to achieve our goals.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:  

Jeff Holzman
Vice President, Investor Relations
(306) 933-8545

Contact us at: www.nutrien.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Keep reading...Show less

Combine harvester harvests ripe wheat.

Top 10 Phosphate Countries by Production

Phosphate is mainly used in the form of fertilizer for crops and animal feed supplements. Only 5 percent of world phosphate production is used for other applications, such as corrosion prevention and detergents.

Demand for phosphate fertilizers had created a US$54.6 billion market by 2023, and that figure is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 5.3 percent through 2030 to reach US$78.4 billion.

"One of the primary factors influencing the worldwide market for phosphate fertilizers is the increasing focus on sustainable agriculture," according to Persistence Market Research. "Phosphate fertilizers, which are widely recognized for their ability to augment soil fertility and enhance crop productivity, are crucial for the pursuit of sustainability objectives in the agricultural industry."

Keep reading...Show less
Tractor on farm field.

9 Phosphate Stocks to Watch

Demand for both phosphate and potash fertilizers is anticipated to continue growing as the world’s population increases and the amount of arable land decreases.

The phosphate market is expected to witness a compound annual growth rate of 5.3 percent between 2023 and 2030 to reach US$78.4 billion. Driving this growth will be increasing pressure on global food supply brought on by rising populations and climate change, as well as inflation and downstream costs. Phosphate is also increasingly becoming a sought-after battery material for the electric vehicle industry due to its use in lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) batteries.

Thankfully, phosphate-mining production around the globe is expected to increase, with the largest areas of growth being Africa and the Middle East. Phosphate mining companies with project developments in Brazil, Kazakhstan, Mexico, Peru and Russia are all expected to contribute to increased phosphate rock production as well.

Keep reading...Show less

Nutrien Announces Release Dates for Second Quarter 2024 Results and Conference Call

Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today plans to release second quarter 2024 results after market close on Wednesday, August 7. Nutrien will host a conference call to discuss its results and outlook at 10:00 a.m. EDT on Thursday, August 8.

Investors can access the call by dialing 1-289-514-5100 or 1-800-717-1738. A webcast of the call can be accessed by visiting Nutrien's website at nutrien.com/investors/events .

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Falco Announces Extension of Certain Deadlines and Other Amendments Under the Silver Stream Transaction

CHARBONE Hydrogen Extends Deadline for US$6 Million in Convertible Notes Following US Investors Advanced Discussions

Charbone Hydrogene prolonge le delai pour les billets convertibles de 6 M $US a la suite de pourparlers avancees avec des investisseurs americains

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

×