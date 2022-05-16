Phosphate Investing News

Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today that Mr. Ken Seitz, Nutrien's Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, will be speaking at the BMO 2022 Global Farm to Market Conference on Thursday, May 19 at 8:00 a.m. EDT

The fireside chat will be video cast and available on the Company's website at https://www.nutrien.com/investors/events .

About Nutrien

Nutrien is the world's largest provider of crop inputs and services, playing a critical role in helping growers increase food production in a sustainable manner. We produce and distribute approximately 27 million tonnes of potash, nitrogen and phosphate products world-wide. With this capability and our leading agriculture retail network, we are well positioned to supply the needs of our customers. We operate with a long-term view and are committed to working with our stakeholders as we address our economic, environmental and social priorities. The scale and diversity of our integrated portfolio provides a stable earnings base, multiple avenues for growth and the opportunity to return capital to shareholders.

Nutrien Announces Mark Thompson as a Speaker at the Goldman Sachs Investor Conference

Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today that Mr. Mark Thompson, Nutrien's Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy and Sustainability Officer, will be speaking at the Goldman Sachs Industrials and Materials Conference virtually on Thursday, May 12 at 1:00 p.m. EDT.

The fireside chat will be video cast and available on the Company's website at https://www.nutrien.com/investors/events .

Nutrien Delivers Strong First Quarter Results and Responds to Global Supply Uncertainties

Raising Full-Year Adjusted Net Earnings, Adjusted EBITDA and Potash Sales Volume Guidance

All amounts are in US dollars except as otherwise noted

Nutrien and USFRA Partner on Earth Day to Advance Industry-led Decade of Ag Sustainability Effort

Momentum continues within the ag industry to take unified and bold action on climate change and support of sustainable food systems

Nutrien Ltd., (TSX and NYSE: NTR) the world's largest provider of crop inputs, services and solutions, is proud to announce it is joining the Decade of Ag movement, a sector-wide effort, facilitated by US Farmers and Ranchers in Action , to create a shared vision for a resilient, climate-smart agricultural system that produces sustainable food, fiber and energy systems for the future.

Chatham Rock Phosphate Limited

Chatham Rock Phosphate Ltd operates as a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the development and exploration of Chatham Rise rock phosphate deposit offshore in New Zealand. Further, it holds a mining permit over an area off the coast of New Zealand with seabed deposits of rock phosphate and other potentially valuable minerals.

Nutrien Announces Release Dates for First Quarter 2022 Results and Conference Call

Nutrien Ltd (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today plans to release first quarter earnings results on Monday, May 2, 2022, after market close. Nutrien will host a conference call the following day, Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. EDT to discuss and answer investor questions on first quarter results and the outlook.

To avoid delays in accessing our Q1 Earnings conference call, Nutrien has implemented Direct Event which will require participants to pre-register for the call online through the following link; http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/5495024 . Alternatively, callers can also pre-register by phone at 1-888-869-1189 and providing Conference ID 5495024. Once the registration is complete, a confirmation will be sent providing the dial in number and both the Direct Event Passcode and your unique Registrant ID to join this call. For security reasons, please do NOT share this information with anyone else. A webcast of the conference call can be accessed by visiting Nutrien's website, https://www.nutrien.com/investors/events .

Nutrien to Host Investor Update Meeting on June 9

Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today that it is hosting a virtual Investor Update meeting on June 9, 2022, from 10:30 a.m. ET to approximately 1:00 p.m. ET.

Nutrien's Executive Leadership team will provide an update on the company's strategic initiatives, ESG performance and capital allocation priorities.

