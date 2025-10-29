NuScale Power Proudly Supports ENTRA1 Energy's $25 Billion Agreement to Deploy Large-Scale Power Infrastructure Assets Across the United States

Marks a pivotal step for advanced nuclear in the U.S., reinforcing energy security and accelerating clean, dispatchable power generation

Program to power AI and industrial growth with reliable, low-carbon baseload while supporting American jobs and communities

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE: SMR), the industry-leading provider of proprietary and innovative advanced small modular reactor (SMR) nuclear technology, today congratulated its exclusive global strategic partner, ENTRA1 Energy, on being positioned to receive up to $25 billion in investment capital under the newly signed $550 billion U.S.-Japan Framework Agreement.

The bilateral framework agreement, announced by the White House following a meeting between President Donald J. Trump and Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi in Tokyo this week, will mobilize up to $550 billion in public- and private-sector investment to expand critical energy infrastructure and strengthen supply chains.

As part of this initiative, ENTRA1 Energy will develop a fleet of power plants utilizing baseload energy sources. The program will serve fast-growing energy demand from AI data centers, manufacturing and national defense, while creating thousands of high-quality American jobs and reinforcing U.S. energy independence.

"We are proud to support ENTRA1 Energy as they take part in this historic agreement between the United States and Japan," said John Hopkins, President and Chief Executive Officer of NuScale Power. "This collaboration underscores the central role of advanced nuclear in powering our economy, strengthening alliances and providing the reliable energy needed for AI, manufacturing and critical infrastructure."

The announcement follows ENTRA1's recently announced landmark agreement with the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) to develop up to 6 gigawatts of new clean baseload power using NuScale's SMR technology. Together, these initiatives highlight the growing role of advanced nuclear in supporting U.S. reindustrialization, energy security and decarbonization.

Hopkins added: "The U.S.–Japan framework validates the model we've built with ENTRA1—pairing proven, NRC-approved SMR technology with world-class development and asset management expertise. Together, we are accelerating the deployment of clean, baseload power at a scale and speed the world urgently needs."

For additional information, please see the White House announcement: whitehouse.gov/fact-sheets/2025/10/28

About NuScale Power

Founded in 2007, NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE: SMR) is the industry-leading provider of proprietary and innovative advanced small modular reactor (SMR) nuclear technology, with a mission to help power the global energy transition by delivering safe, scalable, and reliable carbon-free energy. The NuScale Power Module™, the company's groundbreaking SMR technology, is a small, safe, pressurized water reactor that can each generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe) or 250 megawatts thermal (gross), and can be scaled to meet customer needs through an array of flexible configurations up to 924 MWe (12 modules) of output.

As the first and only SMR to have its designs certified by the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, NuScale is well-positioned to serve diverse customers across the world by supplying nuclear energy for electrical generation, data centers, district heating, desalination, commercial-scale hydrogen production, and other process heat applications.

NuScale and ENTRA1 Energy have a global strategic partnership, and ENTRA1 Energy is NuScale's exclusive global strategic partner for commercializing and developing NuScale SMRs. ENTRA1 Energy is the one-stop-shop and single hub for the deployment, financing, investment, development, execution, and/or management of ENTRA1 Energy Plants™ with NuScale SMRs inside.

To learn more, visit NuScale Power's website or follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , X , and YouTube .

About ENTRA1 Energy

ENTRA1 Energy is an American independent global energy production platform dedicated to increasing energy security by providing safe, reliable, baseload energy. ENTRA1 Energy is led by an executive team of energy, infrastructure, and finance sector veterans drawing on significant experience in the investment, development, and execution of critical infrastructure projects globally. ENTRA1 Energy is focused on producing and selling power by commercializing and deploying American nuclear and natural gas technologies in its power infrastructure assets.

ENTRA1 Energy is NuScale's exclusive global strategic partner, and the two companies have an existing 50/50 joint venture company – ENTRA1 NuScale LLC. ENTRA1 Energy holds the global exclusive rights to the commercialization, distribution, and deployment of NuScale's products and services. ENTRA1 Energy is the one-stop-shop and single hub for the deployment, financing, investment, development, execution, and/or management of ENTRA1 Energy Plants™ with NuScale SMRs inside.

Forward Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements (including without limitation statements containing words such as "will," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "plans" or other similar expressions). These forward-looking statements include statements relating to the commercialization of our SMR technology.

Actual results may differ materially as a result of a number of factors, including, among other things, the Company's liquidity and ability to raise capital; the Company's ability to receive new contract awards; the potential for cost overruns, project delays or other problems arising from project execution activities; our ability to obtain required regulatory approvals; and other risks and uncertainties that may be outside our control. Caution must be exercised in relying on these and other forward-looking statements. Due to known and unknown risks, the Company's results may differ materially from its expectations and projections.

Additional information concerning these and other factors can be found in the Company's public periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including the general economic conditions and other risks, uncertainties and factors set forth in the section entitled "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Summary of Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and in subsequent filings with the SEC. The referenced SEC filings are available either publicly or upon request from NuScale's Investor Relations Department at ir@nuscalepower.com . The Company disclaims any intent or obligation other than as required by law to update the forward-looking statements.

Media Contact
Chuck Goodnight, Vice President, Business Development, NuScale Power
media@nuscalepower.com

Investor Contact
Rodney McMahan, Senior Director, Investor Relations, NuScale Power
ir@nuscalepower.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

NuScale PowerSMRNYSE:SMREnergy Investing
SMR
The Conversation (0)
Global Nuclear Power Market Is Witnessing Significant Growth as Future of Uranium Looks Promising

Global Nuclear Power Market Is Witnessing Significant Growth as Future of Uranium Looks Promising

FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary - Many recent reports project significant growth in the Global Nuclear Power Market. A report from Cognitive Market Research said that the Global Nuclear Power Market is witnessing significant growth in the near future. The report added: "In 2023, the... Keep Reading...
Capital Power announces first quarter 2024 results

Capital Power announces first quarter 2024 results

Capital Power Corporation (TSX: CPX) today released financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. Financial highlights Generated adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) of $142 million and net cash flows used in operating activities of $334 million Generated adjusted EBITDA of $279... Keep Reading...
Norfolk Metals

Las Alteras Project Presentation - April 2024

Norfolk Metals Ltd (ASX:NFL) (Norfolk or the Company) is pleased to present its investor presentation. ARGENTINA URANIUMNUCLEAR INDUSTRY – CURRENT LANDSCAPE Argentina has 3 nuclear reactors operating along with small modular reactors (SMR) under construction plus negotiations for the possible... Keep Reading...
Nuclear Fuels Announces Extensive Drill Program at the Kaycee Uranium Project, Wyoming

Nuclear Fuels Announces Extensive Drill Program at the Kaycee Uranium Project, Wyoming

(TheNewswire) Nuclear Fuels Inc. (CSE:NF) ("Nuclear Fuels" or the "Company") announced today that the Company has mobilized for the first phase of its fully-funded 200 hole rotary drill program at the Kaycee Project in Wyoming's Powder River Basin ("PRB"). The drill program is focused on... Keep Reading...
Canada Nickel Announces Improved Iron and Chromium Recoveries from Pilot Plant Testing

Canada Nickel Announces Improved Iron and Chromium Recoveries from Pilot Plant Testing

Highlights Initial phases of pilot plant testing successfully completed Testing confirms significant improvements in both recovery and product quality from updated magnetite circuit 18% improvement in iron recovery and 15% improvement in chromium recovery 16% improvement in iron grade to 55%... Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities Report

Quarterly Activities Report

Piche Resources (PR2:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Piche Resources (PR2:AU) has announced Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Piche Resources (PR2:AU) has announced Trading HaltDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Standard Uranium Closes Final Tranche of Private Placement

Standard Uranium Closes Final Tranche of Private Placement

Standard Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: STND,OTC:STTDF) (OTCQB: STTDF) (FSE: 9SU0) ("Standard Uranium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the final tranche (the "Final Tranche") of its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") for gross proceeds of $1,513,500. When combined... Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B

Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B

Moab Minerals (MOM:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5BDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Standard Uranium Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Corvo Uranium Project, Northern Saskatchewan

Standard Uranium Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Corvo Uranium Project, Northern Saskatchewan

Standard Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: STND,OTC:STTDF) (OTCQB: STTDF) (FSE: 9SU0) ("Standard Uranium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has filed a technical report (the "Report") entitled "Technical Report on the Corvo Property - Northeastern Saskatchewan, Canada" prepared in accordance with... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Coelacanth Energy Inc. Announces Increased Bank Credit Facility and Provides Operations Update

Apex Resources: Strategic Critical Minerals Assets in North America Focused on Tungsten and Lithium

Copper Quest To Acquire 100% Interest in the Kitimat Copper-Gold Project

Quarterly Activities Report

Related News

Oil and Gas Investing

Coelacanth Energy Inc. Announces Increased Bank Credit Facility and Provides Operations Update

Critical Metals Investing

Apex Resources: Strategic Critical Minerals Assets in North America Focused on Tungsten and Lithium

Base Metals Investing

Copper Quest To Acquire 100% Interest in the Kitimat Copper-Gold Project

Precious Metals Investing

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report - September 2025

Battery Metals Investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Precious Metals Investing

Nasdaq Listing & Further Tribeca Strategic Investment

Battery Metals Investing

Surface Metals Inc. Launches Strategic North American Public Relations and Financial Marketing Campaign