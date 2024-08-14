Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Nuclear Fuels Closes Private Placement

Nuclear Fuels Closes Private Placement

CSE:NF
 OTCQX:NFUNF

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Nuclear Fuels Inc. (CSE:NF | OTCQX:NFUNF) ("Nuclear Fuels" or the "Company") announced today it has closed its previously-announced non-brokered private placement of 2,446,483 units at a price of $0.35 per unit for total proceeds of $856,269 .  In conjunction with his appointment and at closing Gregory Huffman Chief Executive Officer and Director, acquired 2,000,000 Shares and 1,000,000 Warrants, representing 3.19% of the outstanding shares and 4.7% of the outstanding shares on a partially diluted basis. enCore Energy Corp., a NASDAQ-listed company and Nuclear Fuels' largest shareholder, acquired 446,483 units to maintain its 18.3% holding in the Company. enCore Energy Corp. now holds and controls 11,490,543 Shares representing 18.3% of the outstanding shares and 1,081,372 Warrants representing 19.68% of the outstanding shares on a partially diluted basis.

Nuclear Fuels logo (CNW Group/Nuclear Fuels Inc.)

Each unit consists of one common share and one-half of one share purchase warrant, each whole warrant entitling the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.55 for a period of two years expiring August 13, 2026 . All securities issued are subject to a four month hold period expiring December 14, 2024 . Proceeds from the private placement will be used for exploration and development expenses for the Kaycee ISR Uranium Project in Wyoming's Powder River Basin, along with the Company's other projects, and for general working capital purposes.

Related Party Transaction
The issuance of units to insiders is considered a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (" MI 61-101 "). The Company is relying on exemptions from the formal valuation requirements of MI 61-101 pursuant to section 5.5(a) and the minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 pursuant to section 5.7(1)(a) in respect of such insider participation as the fair market value of the transaction, insofar as it involves interested parties, does not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

The securities referred to in this news release have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " U.S. Securities Act ") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, unless an exemption from such registration is available. This news release does not constitute an offer for sale of securities for sale, nor a solicitation for offers to buy any securities. Any public offering of securities in the United States must be made by means of a prospectus containing detailed information about the company and management, as well as financial statements. "United States" and "U.S. person" have the respective meanings assigned in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act.

About Nuclear Fuels Inc.
Nuclear Fuels Inc. is a uranium exploration company advancing early-stage, district-scale In-Situ Recovery ("ISR") amenable uranium projects towards production in the United States of America . Leveraging extensive proprietary historical databases and deep industry expertise, Nuclear Fuels is well-positioned in a sector poised for significant and sustained growth on the back of strong government support. Nuclear Fuels has consolidated the Kaycee Wyoming district under single-company control for the first time since the early 1980s. Currently executing its second drill program at the Kaycee Project, the Company aims to expand on historic resources across a 33-mile trend with over 110 miles of mapped roll-fronts defined by 3,800 drill holes. The Company's strategic relationship with enCore Energy Corp., America's Clean Energy Company™, offers a mutually beneficial "pathway to production," with enCore retaining the right to back- in to 51% ownership in the flagship Kaycee Project in Wyoming's prolific Powder River Basin.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE Nuclear Fuels Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2024/14/c9801.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Nuclear Fuels Increases Private Placement; enCore Energy Corp. to Maintain Pro-Rata Ownership

Nuclear Fuels Increases Private Placement; enCore Energy Corp. to Maintain Pro-Rata Ownership

CSE:NF
OTCQX:NFUNF

Nuclear Fuels Inc. (CSE:NF | OTCQX:NFUNF) ("Nuclear Fuels" or the "Company") announced today an increase to its previously announced private placement ( NF News Release dated June 24, 2024 ) to 2,446,483 units, for gross proceeds of $856,259 as a result of enCore Energy Corp. exercising its right to maintain its pro-rata ownership. Gregory Huffman will be purchasing 2,000,000 units in conjunction with his appointment as Chief Executive Officer of Nuclear Fuels. enCore Energy Corp., a NASDAQ-listed company and Nuclear Fuels' largest shareholder, will purchase 446,483 units to maintain their pro rata share ownership of the Company at 18.3%. Each unit consists of one common share and one-half of one share purchase warrant, each whole warrant entitling the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.55 for a period of two years from closing of the offering. Closing of the offering is expected to occur on or before August 12, 2024 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nuclear Fuels Appoints Gregory Huffman as Chief Executive Officer

Nuclear Fuels Appoints Gregory Huffman as Chief Executive Officer

CSE:NF
 OTCQX:NFUNF

Nuclear Fuels Inc. (CSE: NF) (OTCQX: NFUNF) ("Nuclear Fuels" or the "Company") today announced the appointment of Mr. Gregory Huffman as Chief Executive Officer, President and Director of the Company effective immediately. Mr. Huffman brings over two decades of mining analysis and equity finance experience to the Company, with a focus on uranium and other energy-related metals.  In connection with his appointment, Mr. Huffman will purchase by way of private placement a total of 2,000,000 units at $0.35 per unit, each consisting of a common share and a half of a share warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable at a price of $0.55 for two years.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nuclear Fuels Announces Change of Auditor

Nuclear Fuels Announces Change of Auditor

CSE:NF

Nuclear Fuels Inc. (CSE: NF) (OTCQX: NFUNF) ("Nuclear Fuels" or the "Company") announces that it has changed its auditor from MNP LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, to Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, effective May 10, 2024 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nuclear Fuels Announces Resumption of Drilling at Its Kaycee ISR Uranium Project, Powder River Basin, Wyoming

Nuclear Fuels Announces Resumption of Drilling at Its Kaycee ISR Uranium Project, Powder River Basin, Wyoming

CSE:NF

Nuclear Fuels Inc. (CSE: NF) (OTCQX: NFUNF) ("Nuclear Fuels" or the "Company") mobilized two drills for the second phase of its 200 hole drill program at the Kaycee Project in Wyoming's Powder River Basin. In 2023, 89 drill holes were completed. Drilling in 2024 will continue to expand historic uranium mineralization at depth and expand mineralization along trend and on other high priority targets identified.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nuclear Fuels presenting at Red Cloud, Metals Investor Forum Toronto and attending PDAC 2024

Nuclear Fuels presenting at Red Cloud, Metals Investor Forum Toronto and attending PDAC 2024

CSE:NF
 OTCQX:NFUNF

Nuclear Fuels Inc. (CSE: NF) (OTCQX: NFUNF) ("Nuclear Fuels" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud's Pre-PDAC 2024 Mining Showcase on February 29 th and March 1 st The Metals Investor Forum Toronto on March 1 st and 2 nd and participating in the PDAC March 3 rd to 6 th . We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us at these events.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Blue Sky Uranium Appoints Vice President Corporate Development

Blue Sky Uranium Appoints Vice President Corporate Development

TSX Venture Exchange: BSK
Frankfurt Stock Exchange: MAL2
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): BKUCF

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK) (FSE: MAL2) (OTC: BKUCF) "Blue Sky" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Pompeyo Gallardo as Vice President Corporate Development of the Company.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Blue Sky Uranium Appoints Vice President Corporate Development

Blue Sky Uranium Appoints Vice President Corporate Development

TSX Venture Exchange: BSK
Frankfurt Stock Exchange: MAL2
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): BKUCF

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK) (FSE: MAL2) (OTC: BKUCF) "Blue Sky" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Pompeyo Gallardo as Vice President Corporate Development of the Company.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Skyharbour Signs Agreement to Sell a Portion of its Karin Uranium Property to Cosa Resources Corp.

Skyharbour Signs Agreement to Sell a Portion of its Karin Uranium Property to Cosa Resources Corp.

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) ("Skyharbour" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has entered into a property purchase and sale agreement (the "Agreement") with Cosa Resources Corp. ("Cosa") dated July 26 th 2024, whereby Skyharbour will sell Cosa two (2) mineral claims, comprising approximately 6,049 hectares. These two claims represent a small portion of Skyharbour's Karin Property and are located in Saskatchewan about 22 km south of the Key Lake Mill. In consideration for the claims, Cosa will issue to Skyharbour 250,000 common shares in the capital of Cosa (the "Consideration Shares"). Skyharbour originally acquired the claims through low-cost, online staking. The Company retains ownership in five other adjacent claims constituting the new Karin Project which is now 19,116 hectares.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Baselode Discovers New Zone of Radioactivity Six Kilometres Northeast of ACKIO

Baselode Discovers New Zone of Radioactivity Six Kilometres Northeast of ACKIO

  • Intersected over 30 metres of continuous radioactivity within a massive hydrothermal alteration system
  • New zone discovered on the second drill hole of Hook's regional exploration program, 6 km from ACKIO discovery
  • Demonstrates the fertility of the uranium corridor along Baselode's Hook Project

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) ("Baselode" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the discovery of a new uranium prospect on the Hook project ("Hook") in the Athabasca Basin area of northern Saskatchewan (Figure 1).

"We're very excited about this new discovery on Hook, on the second hole of our regional exploration program. HK24-010 intersected over 30 metres of continuous radioactivity at approximately 173 metres vertical depth. This new discovery is hosted within a massive alteration corridor similar in scale to what we have observed at our ACKIO zone 6 km to the southwest. We believe the alteration corridor has mobilized uranium from the host rocks and deposited it within a redox front, similar to what we interpret for HK24-010. We intend to follow-up drilling in this area in the coming weeks after completing exploration drilling in a logistically efficient order on other targets with stronger geophysical anomalisms. Hook's regional exploration aim was to discover new zones of uranium mineralization and we're well on our way with this new prospect," commented James Sykes, CEO, President, and Director of Baselode.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Skyharbour Intersects 7.30% U3O8 over 3.0m within 5.0m of 4.61% U3O8 at High-Grade Moore Project and Plans for Upcoming Fully-Funded Summer Drill Programs

Skyharbour Intersects 7.30% U3O8 over 3.0m within 5.0m of 4.61% U3O8 at High-Grade Moore Project and Plans for Upcoming Fully-Funded Summer Drill Programs

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results from its 2024 winter diamond drilling program which totaled 2,864 metres in nine holes at its 100% owned, 35,705 hectare Moore Uranium Project. The project is located approximately 15 kilometres east of Denison Mine's Wheeler River project and proximal to regional infrastructure for Cameco's Key Lake and McArthur River operations in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. A highlight from this program was from hole ML24-08 which intersected 5.0 metres of 4.61% U 3 O 8 from a relatively shallow downhole depth of 265.5 metres to 270.5 metres including 10.19% U 3 O 8 over 1.0 metre at the Main Maverick Zone. Skyharbour plans to continue advancing Moore through additional drilling in 2024 in conjunction with a fully-funded summer drill program to follow-up on the recently reported Fork target uranium discovery at the Company's adjacent Russell Lake Uranium Project. The combined drill campaign this summer is planned to consist of approximately 7,000 - 8,000 metres with details forthcoming.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Skyharbour Drills New Discovery at Russell Project with High-Grade Uranium Mineralization Up to 3.0% U3O8 at Newly Identified Fork Zone; Preparing for Fully-Funded Summer Drill Program

Skyharbour Drills New Discovery at Russell Project with High-Grade Uranium Mineralization Up to 3.0% U3O8 at Newly Identified Fork Zone; Preparing for Fully-Funded Summer Drill Program

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQB: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce initial results from Phase One of its 2024 winter drill program at the 73,294 hectare Russell Lake Uranium Project ("Russell" or the "Project"). The Project is strategically located in the central core of the Eastern Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan adjacent to regional infrastructure, including an all-weather road and powerline. Drilling at Russell was completed during two separate phases of drilling with a total of 3,094 metres drilled in six holes during Phase One with geochemical assays reported here. The second phase of the winter drill program at Russell consisted of 2,058 metres in four holes with the geochemical assays still pending and to be released at a later date. The Company also recently completed 2,864 metres of drilling in nine holes at its Moore Project with assays pending from that program.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

×