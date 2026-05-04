NSJ Gold Corp. Issues Stock Options

NSJ Gold Corp. (CSE: NSJ) (FSE: 9PZ) (the "Company" or "NSJ") announces it has issued 2.1 million stock options exercisable at $0.14 for a period of 5 years to directors, officers and consultants of the Company.

About NSJ Gold Corp.

NSJ is an exploration and development company focused exclusively on Antimony. NSJ is developing the Antimony 2.0 property located in New Brunswick Canada. The Antimony 2.0 property has excellent access including provincial and logging roads and hydro power.

The project is 35 sq km and has exciting antimony discoveries which include three particularly robust antimony soil anomalies. The Geology is the same package of interbedded Silurian greywacke and argillite that characterizes Lake George Antimony Mine approximately 15 km to the southwest. The Lake George Antimony Mine which was North America's only primary antimony producer. The Lake George Antimony Mine operated for various periods from the 1860s to 1998 and produced as much as 4% of the world's demand of Antimony from 1970 through 1992.

The technical contents of this news release were reviewed and approved by Jim Atkinson, MSc., P.Geo., who is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

WWW.NSJGOLDCORP.COM

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Jag Sandhu, CEO and President

Tel: 604-501-1214, Email: JAGJNS@OUTLOOK.COM

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/295728

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

NSJ Gold Corp.NSJ:CCcnsx:nsjbase metals investing
NSJ:CC
The Conversation (0)

NSJ Gold Corp.

Keep Reading...
CoTec Announces Annual Stock Option, Restricted Share Unit And Deferred Share Unit Grants

CoTec Announces Annual Stock Option, Restricted Share Unit And Deferred Share Unit Grants

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / May 1, 2026 / CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH,OTC:CTHCF)(OTCQB:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") announces the grant of incentive stock options, restricted share units and deferred share units pursuant to the Company's Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP"), with an... Keep Reading...
Results of Annual General Meeting

Results of Annual General Meeting

Cygnus Metals Limited (ASX:CY5, TSXV:CYG,OTC:CYGGF, OTCQB:CYGGF) is pleased to advise, pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2, that all resolutions put to shareholders at today's Annual General Meeting were passed on a poll. In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA of the... Keep Reading...
Anteros Metals Inc. Announces Closing of Private Placement

Anteros Metals Inc. Announces Closing of Private Placement

Anteros Metals Inc. (CSE: ANT) ("Anteros" or the "Company") announces that, further to its press release of March 25, 2026, it has closed its non-brokered private placement through the issuance of 6,603,077 flow-through units (each, an "FT Unit") at a price of $0.065 per FT Unit, and 11,716,000... Keep Reading...
Tundulu Rare Earths Contractors Appointed for mid-May Start

Tundulu Rare Earths Contractors Appointed for mid-May Start

AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced Tundulu Rare Earths Contractors Appointed for mid-May StartDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Nuvau Minerals Announces Grant of Options and Provides Update on Finder's Fees and Commissions

Nuvau Minerals Announces Grant of Options and Provides Update on Finder's Fees and Commissions

Nuvau Minerals Inc. (TSXV: NMC,OTC:NMCPF) ("Nuvau" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that on April 24, 2026, it granted an aggregate of 2,090,000 stock options of the Company ("Options") to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company. Each Option entitles the... Keep Reading...
CoTec Holdings Corp. Announces Partial Settlement and Amendment and Restatement of Convertible Loan Facilities

CoTec Holdings Corp. Announces Partial Settlement and Amendment and Restatement of Convertible Loan Facilities

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / April 30, 2026 / CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH,OTC:CTHCF)(OTCQB:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the repayment of the currently outstanding principal amounts under its $6.6 million convertible loan facilities (the "Convertible... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Cascadia Minerals: Advancing Copper and Gold Projects in Yukon

Outstanding results from extension drilling at Massan

Pacgold Pours First Gold Dore Bar from White Dam Project

CoTec Announces Annual Stock Option, Restricted Share Unit And Deferred Share Unit Grants

Related News

gold investing

Cascadia Minerals: Advancing Copper and Gold Projects in Yukon

precious metals investing

Outstanding results from extension drilling at Massan

precious metals investing

Pacgold Pours First Gold Dore Bar from White Dam Project

silver investing

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Honey Badger Silver Shines with 63 Percent Gain

gold investing

Editor's Picks: Gold, Silver React to Fed Decision, Expert Says Bottom Not in Yet

precious metals investing

Toronto Stock Exchange, Sirios Resources Inc., The View from the C-Suite

graphite investing

Metals Australia Fast Tracks US$2 Billion Québec Graphite Refinery