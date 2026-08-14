NSJ Gold Corp. Announces Closing of First Tranche of Financing for Exploration on Its Antimony 2.0 Property, New Brunswick, Canada

NSJ Gold Corp. (CSE: NSJ) (FSE: 9PZ) (the "Company" or "NSJ") announces closing of the first tranche of financing. NSJ closed the first tranche of the Flow-Thru financing and raised $1,065,850 and issued 3,552,833 shares at $0.30 per share. NSJ also closed the first tranche of the hard dollar financing and raised $511,500 and issued 1,705,000 shares at $0.30 per share. All shares issued have a 4 month hold period. NSJ paid the following finders fees: $17,500 to PB Markets Inc., $30,380 to Castlewood Capital Corporation and $7,045 to Leede Financial Inc.

The net proceeds received from the Offering will be used by the Company for exploration and development activities on its Antimony 2.0 Property and general working capital.

About NSJ Gold Corp.

NSJ is an exploration and development company focused exclusively on Antimony. NSJ is developing the Antimony 2.0 property located in New Brunswick Canada. The Antimony 2.0 property has excellent access including provincial and logging roads and hydro power.

The project is 35 sq km and has exciting antimony discoveries which include three particularly robust antimony soil anomalies. The Geology is the same package of interbedded Silurian greywacke and argillite that characterizes Lake George Antimony Mine approximately 15 km to the southwest. The Lake George Antimony Mine which was North America's only primary antimony producer. The Lake George Antimony Mine operated for various periods from the 1860s to 1998 and produced as much as 4% of the world's demand of Antimony from 1970 through 1992.

WWW.NSJGOLDCORP.COM

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Jag Sandhu, CEO and President

Tel: 604-501-1214, Email: JAGJNS@OUTLOOK.COM

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/309547

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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