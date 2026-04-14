Novo Resources Strengthens Exploration Leadership with Appointment of Experienced Geologist Mr. Rohan Williams

Novo Resources Strengthens Exploration Leadership with Appointment of Experienced Geologist Mr. Rohan Williams

Novo Resources Corp. (Novo or the Company) (ASX: NVO) (TSX: NVO) (OTCQX: NSRPF) is pleased to announce that Mr. Rohan Willams, an experienced Exploration Geologist, has accepted the position of Novo's General Manager of Exploration effective 15 April 2026.

Mr. Williams is a senior mining professional with more than 30 years of exploration, feasibility, open pit and underground mining, and resource development experience spanning across Australia, Africa and Southeast Asia. He brings with him experience in gold, copper, lithium, manganese, base metals, graphite, tungsten and Rare Earth Elements (REE) exploration and mining geology. He has completed management and Feasibility Studies for companies listed on the ASX, TSX and LSE.

Previously Mr. Williams held the position of Group Geologist at Gylden Resources providing geological and technical support and overarching geological supervision.

Mr. Williams holds a Bachelor of Science in Geology (Hons) from the University of Tasmania and a Graduate Certificate in Business from the University of Western Australia.

Commenting on the appointment of Mr. Williams, Mike Spreadborough, Executive Co-Chairman and Acting Chief Executive Officer, "took the opportunity to thank Ms. Karen (Kas) de Luca for her dedication and hard work as General Manager of Exploration over the past eight years. Recognising her contribution to Novo and the pivotal part she played in growing the Company's exploration portfolio to what it is today."

CONTACT

Investors:
Mike Spreadborough
+61 8 6400 6100
info@novoresources.com		 North American Queries:
Leo Karabelas
+1 416 543 3120
leo@novoresources.com		 Media:
Peter Tyler
+61 412 036 231
peter@nwrcommunication.com.au		  


Authorised for release by Board of Directors.

ABOUT NOVO

Novo is an Australian based gold explorer listed on the ASX and the TSX focussed on discovering standalone gold and copper projects with > 1 Moz development potential. Novo is an innovative explorer with a significant land package covering approximately 4,160 square kilometres in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, along with the 22 square kilometre Belltopper project in the Bendigo Tectonic Zone of Victoria. In addition to the above, Novo is part of two prospective farm in agreements in New South Wales.

Novo's key project area in the Pilbara is the Egina Gold Camp, where Northern Star Resources Limited is farming-in to form a JV at the Becher Project and surrounding tenements through exploration expenditure of A$25 million for a 50% interest. The Becher Project has similar geological characteristics to Northern Star's 13.6 Moz Hemi Project#. Novo is also advancing gold exploration south of Becher at the Teichman Project in the Egina Gold Camp, part of the Croydon JV (Novo 70%: Creasy Group 30%). Novo continues to undertake early-stage exploration elsewhere across its Pilbara tenement portfolio.

Novo has also formed a lithium joint venture with SQM in the Pilbara which provides shareholder exposure to battery metals.

Novo has strengthened its high-quality, Australian based exploration portfolio by adding the Manhattan Corp. Limited Tibooburra Gold Project in the Albert Goldfields in northwestern NSW. This project demonstrates prospectivity for significant discovery and resource definition and align with Novo's strategy of identifying and exploring projects with > 1 Moz Au potential. This high-grade gold project compliments the landholding consolidation that forms the Toolunga Project in the Onslow District in Western Australia.

Novo has a significant investment portfolio and a disciplined program in place to identify value accretive opportunities that will build further value for shareholders.

Please refer to Novo's website for further information including the latest corporate presentation.

High Quality Multi-district Exploration Portfolio

#Refer to De Grey's ASX Announcement, Hemi Gold Project mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) 2024, dated 14 November 2024. No assurance can be given that a similar (or any) commercially viable mineral deposit will be determined at Novo's Becher Project

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ed494fbf-1cf1-43e4-b5b3-254f275c6c6c


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