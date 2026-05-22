Novo Announces Director Election Results

Novo Announces Director Election Results

Novo Resources Corp. (Novo or the Company) (ASX: NVO) (TSX: NVO) (OTCQX: NSRPF) reports that all resolutions proposed to shareholders at the annual general meeting of shareholders (held on May 21, 2026 (Vancouver, BC)May 22, 2026 (Perth, WA)) were approved, including the election of all of the director nominees listed in the management information circular for the meeting. Voting as to each of the director nominees was as follows:

Name of Nominee Votes Cast
FOR 		% Votes Cast
FOR 		Votes
WITHHELD 		% of Votes
WITHHELD
Quinton Hennigh 97,786,856 97.780 2,219,671 2.220
Greg Jones 98,158,880 98.152 1,847,647 1.848
Karen O'Neill 98,136,879 98.130 1,869,648 1.870
Michael Spreadborough 97,354,477 97.348 2,652,050 2.652


Refer to the report of voting results filed under Novo's profile at www.sedarplus.ca for further details.

Authorised for release by the Board of Directors.

CONTACT

Investors:
Mike Spreadborough
+61 8 6400 6100
info@novoresources.com		 North American Queries:
Leo Karabelas
+1 416 543 3120
leo@novoresources.com		 Media:
Peter Tyler
+61 412 036 231
peter@nwrcommunication.com.au


ABOUT NOVO

Novo is an Australian based gold explorer listed on the ASX and the TSX focussed on discovering standalone gold and copper projects with > 1 Moz development potential. Novo is an innovative explorer with a significant land package covering approximately 4,160 square kilometres in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, along with the 22 square kilometre Belltopper project in the Bendigo Tectonic Zone of Victoria. In addition to the above, Novo is part of two prospective farm in agreements in New South Wales.

Novo's key project area in the Pilbara is the Egina Gold Camp, where Northern Star Resources Limited is farming-in to form a JV at the Becher Project and surrounding tenements through exploration expenditure of A$25 million for a 50% interest. The Becher Project has similar geological characteristics to Northern Star's 13.6 Moz Hemi Project1. Novo is also advancing gold exploration south of Becher at the Teichman Project in the Egina Gold Camp, part of the Croydon JV (Novo 70%: Creasy Group 30%). Novo continues to undertake early-stage exploration elsewhere across its Pilbara tenement portfolio.

Novo has also formed a lithium joint venture with SQM in the Pilbara which provides shareholder exposure to battery metals.

Novo has strengthened its high-quality, Australian based exploration portfolio by adding the Manhattan Corp. Limited Tibooburra Gold Project in the Albert Goldfields in northwestern NSW. This project demonstrates prospectivity for significant discovery and resource definition and align with Novo's strategy of identifying and exploring projects with > 1 Moz Au potential. This high-grade gold project compliments the landholding consolidation that forms the Toolunga Project in the Onslow District in Western Australia.

Novo has a significant investment portfolio and a disciplined program in place to identify value accretive opportunities that will build further value for shareholders.

Please refer to Novo's website for further information including the latest corporate presentation.

1 Refer to De Grey's ASX Announcement, Hemi Gold Project mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) 2024, dated 14 November 2024. No assurance can be given that a similar (or any) commercially viable mineral deposit will be determined at Novo's Becher Project.


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